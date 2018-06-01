Ascend to Grow Adiponitrile (ADN) Capacity by 220 Kilotons by 2022

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--Ascend Performance Materials, the world’s largest fully integrated producer of nylon 6,6 resin, today announced plans for expanding its ADN capacity through 2022. In total, Ascend will grow its ADN capacity by 220 kilotons (KT) by 2022 to meet increasing demand.

Ascend completed its first expansion of 50KT at the end of 2017. An additional 40KT expansion will be completed by the end of 2018, with plans for an additional 180KT to be realized by 2022.

“We are committed to supporting the growth of the nylon 6,6 chain, globally,” said Phil McDivitt, Ascend’s president and CEO. “We have a proven track record of consistently increasing capacity throughout the chain as demand increased. With our latest fifth generation ADN technology, we are able to add capacity without extensive down time.”

The company did not disclose the amount of capital investment related to the expanded production capacity.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials is a global premium provider of high-quality plastics, fibers and chemicals and is the world’s largest integrated producer of PA66 resin. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ascend has eight global locations, including five fully-integrated manufacturing facilities located in the southeastern United States, all dedicated to the innovation and safe production of nylon 6,6. With three of the world’s largest chemical processing facilities, Ascend’s materials form the building blocks for products used in everyday applications from apparel to airbags, cable ties to circuit boards and carpets to car parts. Ascend’s 2,400-person global workforce is committed to making a difference in the communities we serve and leading the development of nylon 6,6 solutions that inspire everyone, everywhere, every day.

Together, we’re making a difference. Together, we’re inspiring everyday.

More information about Ascend can be found at www.ascendmaterials.com

About SK Capital

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, chemicals and healthcare sectors. The firm’s purpose is to build strong and growing businesses that create substantial long-term economic value. SK utilizes its industry, operating and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth and profitability as well as lower operating risk. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com

©2018 Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC. The Ascend Performance Materials and Vydyne marks and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531006307/en/

CONTACT: Ascend Performance Materials

Alison Jahn, +1 713-210-9809

ajahn@ascendmaterials.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Ascend Performance Materials

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/31/2018 04:00 PM/DISC: 05/31/2018 04:00 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531006307/en