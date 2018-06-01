Synchronoss Technologies Completes Acquisition of honeybee

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products and platforms, today announced it has completed the acquisition of the honeybee software business from UK-based multinational electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company Dixons Carphone plc (LSE:DC). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

honeybee is a proven, market-leading digital experience platform that enables companies to design and launch optimized omni-channel customer journeys for their end users. honeybee supports telecommunications and other technology companies with fully interactive CRM capabilities for point-of-sale, call center and online customer interactions. The honeybee approach is to simplify the process, allowing customers to start and stop buying journeys at any point in the process while giving agents and customer care representatives real-time data transparency. Its differentiated, simplistic approach to interfacing with legacy systems of record makes it easy to implement quickly. It also manages constantly changing offers and other factors, giving it the ability to design and launch frictionless, simple end-user experiences for use across all customer engagement channels.

“Our honeybee acquisition reflects our deep commitment to helping our customers across all sectors become digital first,” said Glenn Lurie, President and CEO, Synchronoss. “The honeybee platform collects granular insights on guided customer journeys; interfaces with legacy systems; and offers new levels of simplicity, transparency and, most critically of all, customer engagement. Both Synchronoss and honeybee enjoy a rich, proven heritage in device and service activation, and we are now combining our expertise to create a digital experience platform that is capable of evolving with new and existing customer buying habits and expectations.”

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss (NASDAQ: SNCR) transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented people change the way Technology-Media-Telecommunications customers grow their business. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531006377/en/

CONTACT: Media:

CCgroup

US:

Diane Rose, 727-238-7567

or

International:

Sarah Walker, +44 20 3824 9200

synchronoss@ccgrouppr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES EUROPE NORTH AMERICA CANADA NEW JERSEY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ONLINE RETAIL DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET SOFTWARE TELECOMMUNICATIONS RETAIL COMMUNICATIONS OTHER COMMUNICATIONS

SOURCE: Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/31/2018 04:00 PM/DISC: 05/31/2018 04:00 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531006377/en