House Speaker Ryan, GOP Rep. Chabot tout tax overhaul

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is touting the federal tax overhaul in a visit to a grocery chain with an Ohio Republican facing a spirited Democratic challenge in November.

Ryan told Kroger Co. workers at the Cincinnati-based grocery chain's Springdale ice cream-and-beverage plant Thursday that tax cuts have helped such companies increase pay and benefits for workers.

The Wisconsin Republican toured the plant with veteran GOP Rep. Steve Chabot (SHAH'-but), who is running for a 12th term in the traditionally Republican 1st District.

Democrats are hopeful about their nominee, Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval (PYUR'-vahl). Pureval won an upset victory in 2016 for the county job.

Ryan also is fundraising in the state for House Republicans. A Democratic spokesman says Ryan's visit shows some GOP-held Ohio seats are vulnerable.