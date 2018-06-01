  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/06/01 03:17

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2507 Down 77
Jul 2529 2533 2444 2454 Down 75
Sep 2581 2588 2504 2507 Down 77
Dec 2596 2605 2530 2533 Down 74
Mar 2597 2602 2530 2532 Down 73
May 2592 2595 2521 2523 Down 75
Jul 2592 2595 2520 2522 Down 75
Sep 2598 2598 2525 2527 Down 76
Dec 2605 2607 2530 2532 Down 76
Mar 2534 2537 2534 2537 Down 75