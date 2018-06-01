BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2507
|Down
|77
|Jul
|2529
|2533
|2444
|2454
|Down
|75
|Sep
|2581
|2588
|2504
|2507
|Down
|77
|Dec
|2596
|2605
|2530
|2533
|Down
|74
|Mar
|2597
|2602
|2530
|2532
|Down
|73
|May
|2592
|2595
|2521
|2523
|Down
|75
|Jul
|2592
|2595
|2520
|2522
|Down
|75
|Sep
|2598
|2598
|2525
|2527
|Down
|76
|Dec
|2605
|2607
|2530
|2532
|Down
|76
|Mar
|2534
|2537
|2534
|2537
|Down
|75