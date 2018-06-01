Global Solid-state Array Market to Grow at 29% CAGR Through 2022 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of over 29% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531006345/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global solid-state array market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio highlights the growth of hyperscale data centers as one of the key emerging trends in the global solid-state array market. Hyperscale data centers are designed to provide a single massive and scalable computer architecture. Small individual servers, called nodes, are grouped together and operated as a single machine. These networked computer servers are used by organizations for remote distribution, processing, and storage of large amounts of data. A large amount of data is being created with the development of smart revolution, which includes focusing on the development of smart cities, smart grids, and smart homes. Processing this data has become a major priority, and this has led to an increase in the number of hyperscale data centers. Thus, increased investments in the construction of hyperscale data centers will drive the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing demand for cloud-based storage as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global solid-state array market:

Increasing demand for cloud-based storage

Cloud storage is an on-demand service that is provided to users by several companies. Users can save text, file, and images on a cloud-based platform. These cloud computing services charge a nominal subscription fee to their users. Cloud providers started using high input/output operations per second (IOPS) SSD to gain high-performance computing. Cloud computing allows users to access computing resources from any time at any location. Cloud computing provides centralized computation, which occurs through a data center.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for ,“Reduction in power costs, alleviation of strain generated by excessive wattage flowing through the server, and minimization of heat are the advantages of using SSD for cloud-based storage. The development of cloud computing platform has been one of the major factors driving the growth of data centers.”

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global solid-state array market segmentation

This market research report segments the into the following technologies (MLC, eMLC, and SLC), end-users (enterprise and industrial), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Of the three major technologies, the MLC segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 75% of the market. The market share for this technology is expected to decrease nearly 5% by 2022. The fastest growing technology is eMLC, which will account for nearly 28% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global solid-state array market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 41%. By 2022, APAC is expected to register the highest growth of nearly 2%.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

Contacts

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531006345/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT HARDWARE INTERNET NETWORKS

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/31/2018 03:20 PM/DISC: 05/31/2018 03:20 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531006345/en