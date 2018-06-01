Top Factors Driving the Global Packaged Zhug Market | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand from Arab countries as one of the key emerging trends in the global packaged zhug market. Surging demand for sauces, dressings, and condiments in Arab countries is attributable to the rising population of different nationalities in the region and the popularity of ethnic cuisines. The consumer in Arab countries likes to add zhug to a variety of dishes such as falafel, hummus, and more. Therefore, the growing fondness among consumers for pairing zhug with different dishes is projected to trigger the growth of the global packaged zhug market during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growing inclination towards seasonings, dips, and other condiments as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global packaged zhug market:

Growing inclination towards seasonings, dips, and other condiments

The consumption of seasonings, dips, and other condiments is increasing globally, and of the key reasons for this growth is the evolving consumer taste for ethnic cuisines and savory food products. Many toppings such as seasonings, dips, and other condiments are increasingly being used by consumers in food products for their taste-enhancing effects, which is positively influencing the demand for zhug spice blends that are used to make dips, seasonings, spreads, and more. The growing desire of consumers towards seasonings, dips, and other condiments is a major factor that is increasing the demand for zhug in the market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “Various product variants of zhug are available in the market that can be used as seasonings and condiments in a variety of foods. The increasing availability of several types of zhug is also attracting consumers to try them. Thus, the increasing inclination toward seasonings, dips, and other condiments is a major driving factor for the global packaged zhug market.”

Global packaged zhug market segmentation

This market research report segments the into the following end-users (commercial users and home users) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Of the two major end-users, the commercial users segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 56% of the market. The market share for this end-user is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing end-user is home users, which will account for nearly 44% of the total market share by 2022.

EMEA was the leading region for the global packaged zhug market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 45%. By 2022, APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate.

