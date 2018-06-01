Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market - Growing Demand from Emerging Economies to Boost Growth through 2022| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018-- projects the to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. The growing demand for MDI from emerging economies is a significant driver that will impact growth during 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531006322/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global methylene diphenyl diisocyanate market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global MDI market is witnessing exponential growth in emerging economies such as China, Turkey, India, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, South Korea, and Indonesia. Several companies are relocating their manufacturing facilities to low-cost regions in APAC owing to the availability to cost-effective labor, access to raw materials and favorable government regulations.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing initiatives for expansion of MDI production capacity as one of the key emerging trends to drive the global MDI market:

Increasing initiatives for expansion of MDI production capacity

The growing demand for polyurethane products across various end-use industries such as automotive, furniture, bedding, and construction, is attributable to its enhanced characteristics. As MDI is used as a major raw material in the manufacture of polyurethane products, this trend has led to the growth of the MDI market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research , “Moreover these end-user industries are highly susceptible to influence macroeconomic factors. This has led MDI manufacturers to expand or restructure their production facilities.”

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the by application (rigid foams, CASE system, flexible foams, and others) and key regions (North America, APAC, and Europe and ROW).

The rigid foams segment dominated the market in 2017 with a market share of 36%. This segment is expected to witness a small increase over the forecast period while the remaining three segments are slated to see a marginal decline in their market shares.

In 2017, the global MDI market was dominated by APAC with a revenue share of close to 38% followed by Europe, North America, and ROW respectively. The market share of APAC will witness the maximum increase over the forecast period while all the other regions will see a small decline in their market shares.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531006322/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/31/2018 03:04 PM/DISC: 05/31/2018 03:04 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531006322/en