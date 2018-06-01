Goldman Sachs VP charged in insider trading case

NEW YORK (AP) — A Goldman Sachs vice president has been arrested in California on insider trading charges brought in New York.

Woojae Jung was to appear Thursday in federal court in San Francisco to face six counts of securities fraud and a conspiracy charge.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman says the charges stem from a scheme in which Jung repeatedly traded on stolen insider information.

A lawyer for Jung did not immediately comment.

The 37-year-old Jung, who lives in San Francisco, was accused in court papers of trading the securities of a dozen companies based on inside information. Authorities say he made over $130,000 illegally from 2015 to 2017.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also brought civil charges against Jung, who worked in both San Francisco and New York.