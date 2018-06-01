Rock, Canter and Sterne share 2-shot lead at Italian Open

BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — English duo Robert Rock and Laurie Canter and South Africa's Richard Sterne all shot rounds of 8-under 63 on Thursday to share the lead after the first round of the Italian Open.

The trio was two shots ahead of a group of nine players, which includes 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett and Ryder Cup duo Ross Fisher and Thomas Pieters.

Daniel Im is also part of that group after a bogey on the 11th halted a bright start by the American.

Lightning stopped play for about an hour and 19 minutes midway through the afternoon after Rock and Canter had both finished their rounds.