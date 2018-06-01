Ella Brennan dies at 92, mentored chefs Prudhomme, Lagasse

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ella Brennan, who played a major role in putting New Orleans on the world's culinary map as matriarch of the restaurant Commander's Palace, has died at age 92.

A statement emailed from the Commander's Family of Restaurants says Brennan died Thursday with family and friends at her side. Her funeral will be private.

Although she couldn't cook, Brennan was credited with creating nouvelle Creole cuisine. At Commander's Palace, she cultivated chefs including Paul Prudhomme and Emeril Lagasse.

Brennan dropped out of secretarial school to work full-time for her brother, restaurateur Owen Brennan, in the 1940s. She taught herself about the business, reading books and magazines and asking questions of everyone from farmers to cooks.

Lagasse called her one of the greatest restaurateurs he's ever met.