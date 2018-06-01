The Latest: Analysts: Chances of casino workers strike 'low'

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on a possible strike by tens of thousands of casino workers in Las Vegas (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Wall Street analysts have placed the likelihood of Las Vegas casino workers going on strike "as low."

Analysts with Deutsche Bank said in a research note Wednesday that they believe negotiations between casino operators and a union could continue after contracts for 50,000 employees expire at midnight Thursday.

Workers last week voted to authorize a strike at any time starting Friday after the Culinary Union and casino operators failed to reach agreements on new five-year contracts.

MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment operate more than half the 34 casino-hotels that would be affected by a strike. Both companies have said they are still in negotiations with the union.

___

11:15 p.m.

The contracts of 50,000 workers employed at 34 casino-hotels in Las Vegas expire at midnight Thursday. They could walk off the job any time starting Friday.

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

The union said it is asking for training on new skills and job opportunities as the companies adopt technology that can displace workers.

MGM said it met with union negotiators Monday and has more talks scheduled this week.

Caesars said it expects to agree to a new contract on or about June 1.