India's Hindu nationalist party suffers reversal at polls

NEW DELHI (AP) — India's opposition has inflicted a humiliating defeat on the governing Hindu nationalist party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in more than a dozen by-elections for seats in Parliament and state assemblies.

India's Election Commission says Thursday that Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party won only two seats in four by-elections for Parliament and 10 for state assemblies in key states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra. Voting was held on Tuesday.

The Republic television news channel said the party has lost the majority mark with its strength going down to 271 in a 543-seat lower house of Parliament. However, it continues to enjoy majority support with the help of several allies.

The reversal is expected to put pressure on Modi with the next national elections due early next year.