Pamela L. Cox Appointed to Board of Licensing Executives Society International

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--Marshall Gerstein is pleased to announce that partner Pamela L. Cox has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Licensing Executives Society International.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531006208/en/

Marshall Gerstein partner Pamela L. Cox has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Licensing Executives Society International. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled with Pam’s election to the LESI Board. She is well-known for her dedication, energy and knowledge of the industry. She will be a great addition to our Board and to LESI’s initiatives,” said LESI President and Chairman of the Board, Francois Painchaud.

Ms. Cox is the chair of Marshall Gerstein’s IP Transactions practice. She is recognized as one of the country’s leading licensing authorities, particularly in the life sciences. Ms. Cox received the LESI President’s Award for Individual Service, recognizing her years of outstanding leadership and service as chair of the LESI Life Sciences Committee. She has held additional leadership roles in LESI and LES USA/Canada, including serving as vice-chair of LESI’s external relations committee; founder of LESI’s Life Science Advisory Board; international delegate for seven years to LES USA-Canada; and chair of the LES USA/Canada Chicago chapter.

Among Ms. Cox’s accolades, she is "Highly Recommended" for licensing and honored as one of "The World’s Leading IP Patent and Technology Licensing Lawyers" by Intellectual Asset Management. Ms. Cox is Chair and President of the Board of Governors for the Certified Licensing Professionals and is an adjunct law professor in the Master of Science in Law program at Northwestern University Law School.

LESI is a professional organization that focuses on approaches to the transfer and licensing of technology or intellectual property rights for 33 societies around the world.

About Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP is exclusively focused on intellectual property law. The firm provides sophisticated intellectual property advice and legal services to many of the world’s largest, most innovative businesses and more than 75 non-profit institutions. Chambers & Partners has ranked Marshall, Gerstein as “first-rate for litigation,” and “one of the best biotechnology practices in the entire country.” Corporate Counsel magazine lists the Firm as a “Go-To Law Firm of the Top 500 Companies” for IP and litigation . Marshall Gerstein’s IP Transactions Practice is one of only three such practices to receive top national rankings in Intellectual Asset Management. Learn more at www.marshallip.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531006208/en/

CONTACT: Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP

Kristina Bencak, 312-474-9503

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSULTING LEGAL OTHER SCIENCE SCIENCE

SOURCE: Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/31/2018 01:36 PM/DISC: 05/31/2018 01:36 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531006208/en