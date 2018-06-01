2nd STREET USA, Inc., to Open Second US Store in Pasadena, Los Angeles County, on June 1st, 2018

LOS ANGELES & NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--2nd STREET USA, a subsidiary of GEO Holdings (TOKYO: 2681), is set to open its second US Store, 2nd STREET Pasadena, in Pasadena, a city within Los Angeles County, California, on June 1, 2018.

Within Japan, 2nd STREET is ranked first (see note 1) for the number of locations in the secondhand clothing market and is ranked first (see note 2) in sales of secondhand clothing and fashion accessories. Following on the opening of 2nd STREET Melrose, 2nd STREET is opening its second US Store.

In the heart of the famed Old Town, 2nd STREET Pasadena is located at the center of the shopping strip on West Colorado Boulevard. 2nd STREET Pasadena will not only be a seller of clothing and accessories, but also a buyer, and purchases will not be limited to brand-name items.

The store will feature some 5,000 items, including men’s and women’s clothing and fashion accessories, and will include a broad assortment, featuring not only well-known international brands like Supreme, Vivienne Westwood, and Burberry, but also famous Japanese brand-names such as COMME des GARCONS, A BATHING APE, and HYSTERIC GLAMOUR. There will also be a large selection of handbags and accessories from famed luxury brands, including LOUIS VUITTON, CHANEL, and GUCCI.

2nd STREET USA is planning to open their third US store in California’s Costa Mesa this summer.

About 2nd STREET Pasadena: Address: 113 West Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91105 Hours: 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, local time, year-round Sales floorspace: 1,700 square feet Range of Items: A total of roughly 5,000 items, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and other fashion accessories.

Introduction of the first US Store "2nd STREET Melrose" Address: 7560 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046 Hours: 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, local time, year-round Sales floorspace: 2,800 square feet Range of Items: A total of roughly 10,000 items, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and other fashion accessories.

About 2nd STREET USA, Inc. Address: 1679 S. Dupont Hwy., Suite 100, Dover, DE 19901 Capitalization: USD 3,000,000 (a 100%-owned subsidiary of GEO Holdings Corporation) Established: 11/19/2015 CEO: Masahiro Kikuchi Business: Recycling and reuse business within the United States

Related URLs Shop: https://2ndstreetusa.com/ EC: https://ec.2ndstreetusa.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/2ndstreetusa/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/2ndstreetusa/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/2ndstreetusa e-Bay: https://www.ebay.com/usr/2ndstreet_usa

About GEO Holdings Corporation

GEO Holdings Corporation operates over 1,800 shops as well as an online sales presence in Japan, comprised mostly of GEO shops, which primarily rent CDs, DVDs, and game software in addition to new product sales, and 2nd STREET, which handles a wide range of recycled, reused products, including clothing, furniture, and consumer electronics. Visit http://www.geonet.co.jp/english/ for more information.

Note 1: 589 stores as of end of April 2018 Note 2: Sales results as of March 2017

