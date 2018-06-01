Pre-Switch Announces Cross-Platform Soft-Switching Technology Using Artificial Intelligence

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--Pre-Switch, Inc., the world’s premier supplier of soft switching technology, today introduced Pre-Flex™ Technology, an embedded AI (Artificial Intelligence) controller IC (Integrated Circuit) which effectively eliminates transistor switching losses in hard-switched architectures for virtually any power converter topology. Pre-Flex dramatically reduces cost, size and weight, while increasing efficiency and reliability of power converters in the server, solar, wind, EV, traction and motor drive markets.

Pre-Flex technology learns and adapts “in-system,” on a cycle-by-cycle basis, to reliably force resonant soft-switch across changing loads, input voltages, temperatures and manufacturing tolerances. The technology has proven efficiencies greater than those of five-level topologies at a fraction of the cost and complexity. Pre-Flex also significantly lowers EMI (Electromagnetic interference) and dramatically decreases dV/dt for any switch type. Pre-Flex enables Silicon carbide-like performance for low-cost IGBTs, and allows SiC- and GaN-based topologies to switch up to 20x faster than they do today. Built into the architecture are innovative cycle-by-cycle safety features and communications that were never possible before. Pre-Flex has switched 900V Wolfspeed SiC MOSFETs up to 1MHz, and 650V Infineon IGBTs at over 100 kHz with unprecedented efficiencies. The technology presently scales from 1 KW to above gigawatts.

“We have removed the biggest barrier to advancing the power conversion industry,” said Bruce Renouard, chief executive officer of Pre-Switch, Inc. “Our technology enables simple, reliable and cost-effective forced resonant soft-switching on any topology.”

Pre-Switch is working with development partners interested in leading their respective industries by designing their next-generation power converters with Pre-Flex technology.

“By significantly reducing IGBT switching losses without increasing dV/dt, Pre-Switch is creating a possibility to redefine our VFD motor drives to be smaller and more efficient without being harmful to motor insulation and bearings,” said Adalberto Jose Rossa, Drives R&D manager of WEG Drives & Controls. “We are investigating this technology, and initial test results at double-pulse and at short-circuit conditions have inspired us to test a complete drive with Pre-Switch technology. We look forward to analyzing reliability data of the system under real motor load conditions.”

“The higher switching frequencies enabled by Pre-Switch are able to provide a lower motor current ripple,” said Carlos Afonso Hümmelgen, Drives R&D coordinator from WEG Drives & Controls. “Lower motor current ripple yields reduced motor harmonic losses, and increased motor and system efficiency.”

Pre-Switch will be at PCIM Europe 2018 in Nuremberg, Germany, at booth 6-147 in Hall 6.

About Pre-Switch, Inc.

Pre-Switch, Inc. is a Silicon Valley power architecture company that develops embedded AI technology to solve complex timing problems associated with forced resonance soft-switching in power conversion. The company was founded by industry experts in power semiconductors, power systems, robotics, and artificial intelligence. Pre-Flex technology is patent pending globally. For more information, visit www.pre-switch.com/.

Pre-Switch®, the Pre-Switch logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Pre-Switch, Inc. or of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531006141/en/

CONTACT: for Pre-Switch, Inc.

Christian Zdebel, 484-788-2384

cz@silversection.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES EUROPE NORTH AMERICA CANADA CALIFORNIA GERMANY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION HARDWARE NETWORKS NANOTECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR

SOURCE: Pre-Switch, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/31/2018 01:00 PM/DISC: 05/31/2018 01:00 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531006141/en