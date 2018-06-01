England allrounder Stokes doubtful for 2nd test vs Pakistan

LEEDS, England (AP) — England allrounder Ben Stokes will undergo a scan to assess the extent of a hamstring injury that threatens his participation in the second and final test against Pakistan starting Friday.

Stokes pulled up with a tight hamstring during fielding practice on Wednesday at Headingley and was limited to shuttle runs with the team physio on Thursday, despite reporting a slight improvement in the injury.

Stokes is likely to face a fitness test before England selects the team for the match in Leeds. Uncapped Surrey seamer Sam Curran, 19, has been called up as cover.

Pakistan won the first test by nine wickets at Lord's last week.