UN to vote on possible sanctions against South Sudan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council is scheduled to vote Thursday on a U.S.-drafted resolution that threatens an arms embargo on South Sudan and sanctions against its defense chief and five other people if fighting doesn't stop and a political agreement isn't reached.

The draft resolution asks Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report by June 30 on whether fighting is taking place and "a viable political agreement" has been reached.

If he reports fighting or lack of an agreement, the draft says the Security Council will consider imposing an arms embargo or sanctions against the six officials — or both measures — within five days.

But council diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity because consultations have been private, said the draft resolution may not have the minimum nine votes needed to pass.