Key Findings for the Global Hybrid Welding Equipment Market | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the global hybrid welding equipment market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. The emergence of new materials for welding is a key trend, which is expected to impact the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531006022/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global hybrid welding equipment market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The introduction and adoption of new materials for welding purposes is spurring the demand for new technologies. These new technologies help in reducing the weight of the overall finished products and simultaneously lower the product and production cost.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio researchers identify the growing popularity of laser welding technology as one of the key factors contributing to the .

Growing popularity of laser welding technology

Innovations and advances in technology the field of lasers are driving the adoption of this technology across industries around the world. One of the most popular applications of laser technology is the laser welding technology. This technology allows the welding of a wide range of materials that have a high melting point and heat conduction properties.

“Most of the demand for this technology comes from nascent industries such as medical device manufacturing, photovoltaics, and entertainment electronics. Laser welding equipment offers high levels of flexibility, precision, productivity, thereby enabling mass production,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for unit operations research.”

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global hybrid welding equipment market - segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the global hybrid welding equipment market by application (furniture, transportation, and healthcare) and key regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, APAC dominated the global hybrid welding equipment market with a market share of more than 38%, followed by the Americas and EMEA. The market share of APAC is expected to witness a small increase over the forecast period while the other two regions will see a corresponding decline in their market shares.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531006022/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING STEEL

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/31/2018 11:53 AM/DISC: 05/31/2018 11:53 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531006022/en