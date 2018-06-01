French Guiana Region to Install World's Largest Power Station with 140 MWh Renewable Energy Storage

MANA, French Guiana--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--HDF ( Hydrogène de France ) has announced the launch of a world first in the history of renewable energy with the creation of its CEOG project (French Western Guiana Power Plant). The project harnessed via HDF’s Renewstable® solution will deliver 100% clean, affordable and reliable power 24/7 – with no fluctuations and at reduced costs – to an area of more than 10,000 households beset with energy delivery issues.

This major innovation is expected to revolutionise the energy sector and mark the start of a new era in energy delivery. The project is backed by a EUR 90 million investment from the company, private investment partners and leading banks.

HDF is the world’s first producer of a stable electricity supply based on intermittent energies. The Renewstable® solution combines a 55 MW solar farm with the world’s largest renewable energy storage solution to provide a ground-breaking 140 MWh, based on hydrogen. This is supported via secondary storage in the form of batteries.

The CEOG will address the crucial need to generate clean, reliable energy and will yield economic benefits for French Guiana. With coordination from public agencies in French Guiana, the plant will be located in a territory hampered by electricity production resources (currently a 20 MW deficit). The Renewstable® solution will boost the electricity grid for 20 years, by providing a reliable energy source at a lower price than the current real cost of production in Western Guiana, and without any subsidies.

About HDF Energy: creator of the Renewstable® electricity plant concept. Specialising in hydrogen-based technologies, HDF Energy develops, finances, builds and operates industrial energy infrastructures: high-power fuel cells (more than 1 MW), mass storage units connected to an electricity grid, multi-megawatt Renewstable ® electricity plants generating clean, non-intermittent electricity 24/7.

