Barrett-Jackson, Shell and Pennzoil Will Host goldRush Rally on Super Saturday at 2018 Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auction

UNCASVILLE, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--A historic Super Saturday is heading to Barrett-Jackson’s 3rd Annual Northeast Auction as the World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions® has teamed up with Shell and Pennzoil to host goldRush Rally during the final day of the auction, June 23, 2018, at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. It will be the rally’s first stop during its 10-year anniversary event and the first time in goldRush’s history the rally has stopped at an auction during their epic drives.

“Like Barrett-Jackson, goldRush embodies the best of the automotive lifestyle culture, and we are thrilled they have chosen to make a stop at our Northeast Auction during their 10-year anniversary event,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “They represent an incredible group of our country’s passionate auto enthusiasts who own some of the most spectacular supercars on the planet. It is a truly unique and special opportunity that adds an exciting new element to our automotive lifestyle event on Super Saturday. We are proud to partner with Shell and Pennzoil in hosting this incredible group at Mohegan Sun.”

For the last decade, goldRush Rally has welcomed distinguished guests, VIP celebrities, and automotive influencers to the #1 luxury rally in the country. Participants drive through high-profile cities and scenic back roads with unforgettable moments witnessed by dedicated fans and paparazzi alike. Some of those moments have included shutting down famous landmarks along the way, including the Golden Gate Bridge and Las Vegas Boulevard. This momentous occasion will be nothing less than exceptional with a groundbreaking lineup of cars, people and places.

“We are excited to collaborate with our sponsor Barrett-Jackson on our 10-year anniversary adventure,” said Ramin Arami, Founder/Managing Partner of goldRush Rally. “To be the best you need to surround yourself with only the best, and we couldn’t have picked a better partner.”

The event kicks off in Boston on June 22 and will stop in 10 cities over 10 days – including Pittsburgh, Dallas and Barrett-Jackson’s hometown, Scottsdale – before finishing the rally in Las Vegas on July 1. During the stop in Connecticut on June 23rd – on its way to New York – the cars will be staged in the parking lot at Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar for fans to see while rally participants visit the auction inside Mohegan Sun.

In addition, goldRush Rally will show support for the Driven Hearts campaign, Barrett-Jackson’s yearlong charity initiative supporting the American Heart Association. Participants will be using #DrivenHearts during their event and many of the cars will feature a #DrivenHearts decal. Fans will also be able to engage with the rally on social media platforms, including the Facebook pages Barrett-Jackson and goldRush. Full details and up-to-date information on the rally is available at goldRushRally.com

Barrett-Jackson’s 2018 Northeast Auction is June 20-23, 2018, and will be the first event inside Mohegan Sun’s new 125,000-square-foot Expo Center. The preview docket is now available; for information on becoming a bidder, go to www.Barrett-Jackson.com/bid. To submit an application to consign at the 2018 Northeast Auction, click here. Also, follow Barrett-Jackson on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest news and information heading into the 2018 Northeast Auction.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions®, is the leader in collector car and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of high-profile estates and private collections. The company produces auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut; and Las Vegas, Nevada. With broadcast partners Velocity and Discovery Channel, Barrett-Jackson features extensive live television coverage, including broadcasts in over 150 countries internationally. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit Barrett-Jackson.com or call 480-421-6694.

