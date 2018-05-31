In Asia, Mattis to face allies seeking answers on NKorea

SINGAPORE (AP) — As international defense chiefs gather at a conference in Singapore this week, U.S. officials will face a barrage of questions from allies struggling to unravel the chaotic fits and starts of American and North Korean diplomacy.

Allies are anxious to know whether there will be a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and what the consequences of such a historic meeting would be.

At this point, the visiting Americans may have very few answers, as high-level diplomacy plays out back at home.

But U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says he'll be looking to reassure Asian allies that the U.S. is committed to their defense and regional security. He spoke to reporters traveling with him to the annual Shangri-La Dialogue where he'll speak on Saturday.