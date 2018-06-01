Opinion: US import tariffs — nerves of steel, round two

It's official. US import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum from the European Union are now in place. As expected, Donald Trump has not buckled under pressure from the EU, America's own Department of Defense or car manufactures.

Besides making big — and presumptive — job-saving headlines at home, the Trump administration more than likely sees such tactics as a cudgel which it can use to bully anyone it views as weaker. For his part, Donald Trump has long been known for his threats and bluster, but now these rudimentary approaches are overturning decades of ever closer cooperation and becoming the US's standard operating procedure.

Europeans are furious, and many have called for swift retaliatory measures on bourbon and Harley-Davidsons. But what gets lost in all the tweets, shouts and whining is the fact that the US has a right to seek a realignment of global trade to and from its shores, even if it speciously wrapped its decision in "national security."

Arbitrary interventions

At the same time it is important to remember that deregulation is a cornerstone of the Trump agenda. Tax reforms and the rollback of many financial rules at home are examples of this policy. When it comes to international trade, however, the administration is scrutinizing every detail.

Yet only by putting national interests' aside can the real winners or victims of a tariff framework be heard — businesses. In the run up to today's decision, companies have been complaining about this high-stakes poker game. Many are hoping that these latest customs duties are just a bargaining chip and not the start of a spiral into a tit-for-tat trade war that could arbitrarily affect any industry at any time.

If there is one thing businesses hate more than taxes it is uncertainty. And to be sure unpredictability is a buzz killer. Sudden changes in a world with a globally connected supply chain are a shock and force companies to look for expensive workarounds. Add this to higher capital costs, and balance sheets will look strained. Ultimately these greater expenditures will be passed on to consumers the world over.

Throw no stones

Even though tariffs are nothing new and are in place around the world, what makes this batch particularly irksome is that one side perceives them as based on little economic understanding and even less on constructive discussions. While the other side thinks they are merely fulfilling campaign promises by sending a simplistic "America First" message to Midwestern industrial workers.

But a new study by Germany's Center for International Economics at the ifo Institute shows that there is indeed an imbalance in US-EU duties, finding that on average American import tariffs are indeed lower than those levied by the EU.

In fact, the example Trump keeps emphasizing is textbook. Americans pay 10 percent to send their cars to Europe, while Europeans only pay 2.5 percent for entry into the US. In a few other cases, the reverse is true. In spite of these facts and figures, both sides seem to be caught up in the fuss and neither can see a clear way out that saves face, jobs and keeps goods moving.

Europeans want to put up even more trade barriers and take their case to the World Trade Organization (WTO); America becomes more stubborn by the day. In the end it doesn't really matter if these actions are legal or go against WTO rules — China can easily step in to fill the gap like it is doing in Iran.

What's more important are the aftertaste and the long-term effects of haphazard diplomacy. Both sides will need to bring realistic expectations and nerves of steel to the negotiating table as a world without trusted business partners or allies is a lonely place indeed.