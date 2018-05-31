American Express and Delta Air Lines Help Customers Cool Off This Summer with the Traveling Ice Pop Tour in Nine Major Cities Across the U.S.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--As summer quickly approaches, American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Delta Air Lines today announce the “Perksicle Tour” presented by #DeltaAmexPerks, bringing icy treats to consumers from coast to coast. From June 1 to July 22, the Perksicle Tour will travel to nine major cities across the U.S., including Atlanta, Raleigh/Durham, Nashville, New York City, Detroit, Minneapolis, Seattle, Salt Lake City and Los Angeles, and will serve different must-have ice pops from local vendors.

Upon visiting the truck and presenting their Delta SkyMiles ® Credit Card from American Express, Card Members will receive one complimentary ice pop for themselves and one for a guest, while supplies last. Additionally, anyone including non-Card Members may also purchase an ice pop from the truck for $3; Delta and American Express collectively will then make a matching donation of the price of each pop sold in support of American Red Cross disaster relief efforts.

“The Perksicle Tour presented by #DeltaAmexPerks is a fun way to celebrate our Card Members and reinforce the relationship we have with them,” said Eva Reda, Executive Vice President, Global Co-Brand, American Express. “In addition to backing our customers, we are also committed to supporting the community, which is why we are excited to partner with local ice pop shops across the country and the American Red Cross.”

Perksicle Tour dates, locations and ice pop partners include:

Atlanta, GA – King of Pops: June 1-2 Raleigh/Durham, NC – Loco Pops: June 8-9 Nashville, TN – Las Paletas: June 15-16 New York, NY – La Newyorkina: June 21 Detroit, MI – Detroit Popshop: June 23-24 Minneapolis, MN – Frio Frio: June 30-July 1 Seattle, WA – Seattle Pops: July 7-8 Salt Lake City, UT – Lick’d: July 13-14 Los Angeles, CA – Dream Pops: July 21-22

For more information about the Perksicle Tour presented by #DeltaAmexPerks including details on specific truck stop locations within each city, please visit DeltaAmexPerks.com/PerkTruck.

After the last truck stop, rewards for Delta SkyMiles ® Credit Card Members will continue to roll out throughout the remainder of the year with a series of #DeltaAmexPerks offers and giveaways from American Express and Delta. To find out about upcoming offers, follow @AmericanExpress, @Delta and #DeltaAmexPerks on social media.

To learn more about the Delta SkyMiles ® Credit Card portfolio from American Express visit: www.deltaamexperks.com.

