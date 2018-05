BC-TEN--French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results Thursday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Second Round

Richard Gasquet (29), France, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Maximilian Marterer, Germany, def. Denis Shapovalov (24), Canada, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 7-5, 6-4.

Jurgen Zopp, Estonia, def. Ruben Bemelmans, Belgium, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Mischa Zverev, Germany, def. Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-7 (0), 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Kevin Anderson (6), South Africa, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Marin Cilic (3), Croatia, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-2, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 7-5.

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 6-2.

Fabio Fognini (18), Italy, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

Kyle Edmund (16), Britain, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-0, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Women's Singles

Second Round

Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, 6-0, 7-6 (5).

Daria Gavrilova (24), Australia, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.

Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Garbine Muguruza (3), Spain, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Samantha Stosur, Australia, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (30), Russia, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Magdalena Rybarikova (19), Slovakia, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-4.

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Coco Vandeweghe (15), United States, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Maria Sharapova (28), Russia, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 7-5, 6-4.

Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Lucie Safarova, Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

First Round

Bruno Soares, Brazil and Jamie Murray (4), Britain, def. Florian Mayer, Germany and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-1, 7-5.

Benoit Paire, France and Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada and Ryan Harrison, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Second Round

Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (10), South Africa, def. Jonathan Eysseric, France and Hugo Nys, France, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Feliciano Lopez, Spain and Marc Lopez (12), Spain, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, 6-3, 6-4.

Daniele Bracciali, Italy and Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Ken Skupski, Britain and Neal Skupski, Britain, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Henri Kontinen, Finland and John Peers (3), Australia, def. Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-1, 6-2.

Artem Sitak, New Zealand and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Rajeev Ram, United States and Ivan Dodig (9), Croatia, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

First Round

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany and Raquel Atawo, United States, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan and Saisai Zheng, China, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Carina Witthoeft, Germany and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, def. Maria Irigoyen, Argentina and Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania and Irina Maria Bara, Romania, def. Anna Smith, Britain and Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-4.

Vania King, United States and Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Ekaterina Makarova, Russia and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (6), Czech Republic, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania and Vera Lapko, Belarus, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium and Sara Errani, Italy, def. Clara Burel, France and Diane Parry, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (3), Spain, def. Monique Adamczak, Australia and Yafan Wang, China, 6-0, 6-4.

Irina Khromacheva, Russia and Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, def. Naomi Broady, Britain and Magda Linette, Poland, 6-2, 6-3.

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Pauline Parmentier, France and Amandine Hesse, France, 6-0, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

First Round

Alexander Peya, Austria and Nicole Melichar, United States, def. Tessah Andrianjafitrimo, France and Ugo Humbert, France, 6-2, 3-6, 12-10.