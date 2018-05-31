Cigna Honors Members of Armed Forces as Presenting Sponsor of the 43rd Marine Corps Marathon

QUANTICO, Va. & BLOOMFIELD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--Global health service company Cigna (NYSE:CI) has joined the 43rd Marine Corps Marathon ® (MCM) as a presenting sponsor to honor and thank U.S. military members, veterans and their families and to support health and wellness in the community. The MCM has traditionally been recognized for the enthusiastic dedication and steadfast patriotism demonstrated by the more than 30,000 runners and a multitude of spectators participating in the historic 26.2-mile journey through the nation’s capital.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005876/en/

“Cigna's Marine Corps Marathon sponsorship reflects our gratitude for the service of military men and women, and for the sacrifices made by their families,” said David M. Cordani, President and CEO of Cigna. “I am awed by the sheer force of the human spirit and by what each person can achieve with the support of a strong and caring community – both of which are on full display during the Marine Corps Marathon.”

“The Marine Corps Marathon is a celebratory event that recognizes the honor, courage and commitment of both the runners and the Marines. Cigna is an ideal partner in this mission. Renowned leaders in the healthcare field, Cigna has demonstrated an on-going and sincere appreciation for the military community and the veterans who have served our country,” said Rick Nealis, Director, Marine Corps Marathon Organization.

In support of its mission to improve the health, well-being and sense of security of the people and communities it serves, Cigna will also be the presenting sponsor of the MCM Health & Fitness Expo. Cigna's cross-country Go. Know. Take Control® Health Improvement Tour will have its mobile clinic on site and will provide free individual health screenings for four key numbers: blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and Body Mass Index (BMI). Health coaches will be on site at the Expo to explain to people what their numbers mean and offer next steps to manage health. The two-day Expo is located at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland on Oct. 26-27, 2018. The Cigna Health Improvement Tour mobile unit will also be at the Finish Festival on October 28.

In addition to serving as a presenting sponsor, Team Cigna runners will participate in the MCM and the MCM10K on Oct. 28, 2018. The team will include Cigna employees, executives, clients and partners, including Achilles International, a non-profit organization that helps people with disabilities participate in mainstream athletic events. Several Team Cigna employees will serve as guides to Achilles runners and employees will also serve as MCM event volunteers.

Cigna's sponsorship of the Marine Corps Marathon adds to an array of Cigna initiatives designed to encourage health and wellness and to support veterans nationwide. For example, Cigna offers a National Veteran Support Line for veterans, their families, and caregivers – available at no cost by calling 855-244-6211 , 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, as well as mindfulness groups exclusively for veterans. The Cigna Foundation has provided grant funding to the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) to help expand its Rapid Response Referral Program.

In addition, Cigna has earned the designation as a Military Friendly ® Employer by Victory Media and has a dedicated Colleague Resource Group within the company that focuses on the needs of employees and customers who are veterans, as well as veterans and their caregivers within the communities where Cigna operates.

About Marine Corps Marathon Organization:

The Marine Corps Marathon (MCM), known as “The People’s Marathon,” promotes physical fitness and generates community goodwill while showcasing the high standards and discipline of the United States Marine Corps. Annually ranked as one of the largest marathons in the US and the world, the MCM welcomes runners from all 50 states and more than 60 countries. The 43rd MCM, coordinated by the Marine Corps Marathon Organization (MCMO), will be held Oct. 28, 2018 in Arlington, VA. The MCM is presented by Arlington County, Brooks, Cigna, and Leidos. No federal or Marine Corps endorsement is implied. #RunWithTheMarines

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America and Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 95 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit https://www.cigna.com. For more information about Cigna's proposed acquisition of Express Scripts, please visit http://www.makinghealthcaresimple.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005876/en/

CONTACT: Cigna

Jim Angstadt

Communications Manager

215-761-8748

Jim.Angstadt@cigna.com

or

Marine Corps Marathon

Ashley Topolosky

Public Relations Coordinator

703-432-1840

ashley.topolosky@usmc-mccs.org

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CONNECTICUT VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHILANTHROPY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE OTHER PHILANTHROPY MANAGED CARE

SOURCE: Cigna

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/31/2018 10:39 AM/DISC: 05/31/2018 10:39 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005876/en