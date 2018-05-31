CarePlus Health Plans, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Join Forces to Focus on Florida Veterans

MIAMI & KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--CarePlus Health Plans, a large Medicare Advantage provider in Florida, is now part of the exclusive agreement between its parent company, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), and the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW), the nation’s largest organization of combat veterans and the oldest major veterans’ organization in the U.S¹.

Humana has expanded its partnership with the VFW since its participation in the 2017 VFW National Convention in New Orleans. Veterans and their families can visit both Humana and CarePlus Health Plans at the 2018 VFW National Convention July 21-25 in Kansas City, MO. (Photo: Business Wire)

In February 2018, Humana announced it had enhanced its agreement with the VFW as the national Medicare Advantage, Prescription Drug and Medicare Supplement plans carrier for the organization.

“CarePlus has always made supporting our nation’s veterans a top priority,” said Bruno Piquin, Regional President of CarePlus Health Plans. “We’re thrilled to expand our commitment, with a special focus on helping the 120,000 VFW members and their spouses in Florida achieve their best health.”

CarePlus has served the Medicare population in Florida for more than 17 years. Headquartered in Miami, the company serves about 115,000 Medicare Advantage members across the state.

“For nearly 119 years, the VFW has made veterans’ care one of its top priorities,” said VFW National Commander Keith Harman. “We’re happy to expand our current relationship with Humana to ensure even more of America’s veterans receive the care and services they need.”

CarePlus will offer numerous services to VFW members to provide education and access to healthcare coverage information.

These will include:

Hosting Medicare seminars annually during Medicare’s Fall Annual Election Period (Oct. 15 through Dec. 7). Conducting educational seminars throughout the year to inform VFW members of their Medicare options. Providing VFW members with access to CarePlus Medicare Advantage information and enrollment capabilities which incorporate web-based tools, call centers, educational seminars, and self-enrollment.

For information about CarePlus or the VFW, please visit- www.careplushealthplans.com or www.vfw.org.

About Veterans of Foreign Wars

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation's largest and oldest major war veterans’ organization. Founded in 1899 and chartered by Congress in 1936, the VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. With nearly 1.7 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in nearly 6,400 Posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans’ service organization is proud to proclaim “NO ONE DOES MORE FOR VETERANS” than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans’ service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. For more information or to join, visit our website at www.vfw.org.

About CarePlus Health Plans

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc., a subsidiary of Humana Inc., is a leader in health care coverage that has been in operation in the state of Florida for over 17 years. CarePlus is committed to enriching the health care experience for consumers and business partners through the provision of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Advantage Special Needs HMO health plans. Based in Doral, Fla., the company offers a broad choice of Medicare Advantage plans and has more than 115,000 Medicare Advantage members throughout Florida, located in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, Lake, Marion, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard, Indian River, and Duval counties.

1 The agreement does not establish any group health plan nor does the agreement obligate any individual VFW member to purchase a CarePlus MA or Humana MA, PDP or Medicare Supplement product.

