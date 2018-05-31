PVH Corp. Supports Pride Events around the World to Celebrate LGBTQ Rights

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], parent company of Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Speedo USA, today announced it is supporting Pride events around the world, including Tokyo, Okinawa, Hong Kong, Toronto and Montreal, in honor of LGBTQ rights. The Company announced it will once again participate in the NYC Pride March as a Platinum Level Sponsor on June 24th. Speedo USA will sponsor LA Pride 2018 on June 10 th, joining f or the first time the national celebration of Pride Month. PVH is also an official business sponsor of Pride Amsterdam 2018 and will join the world-famous Canal Parade on August 4 th.

PVH at the NYC Pride March 2017 (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am incredibly proud that our PVH family around the world is once again coming together in support of the LGBTQ community to celebrate Pride,” said Emanuel Chirico, Chairman & CEO, PVH Corp. “Supporting Pride is just one way in which we are able to foster an inclusive environment where every individual is valued.”

The Company will share highlights from its Pride celebrations across its social channels (#WeArePVH) and will feature at all the events an exclusive PVH Pride logo. In addition, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Speedo USA are offering capsule collections in support of Pride.

Capsule Pride Collections

The CALVIN KLEIN and TOMMY HILFIGER capsule Pride collections feature apparel, accessories and underwear. The collections will be available throughout the month of June and a portion of proceeds will go to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

The Speedo Pride collection is intended to support inclusion and diversity in the sport of swimming and Speedo USA will donate [Pride] product to US Masters Swimming LGBT teams.

NYC Pride March 2018

The Company’s presence at the NYC Pride March will feature hundreds of associates wearing PVH Pride t-shirts marching alongside a custom-branded, double-decker bus. Models will wear CALVIN KLEIN and TOMMY HILFIGER underwear collections and there will be live performances by world-renowned DJ Lina Bradford and a team of dancers wearing Speedo Pride product. This initiative is supported by WERK, PVH’s associate-led LGBTQ Business Resource Group.

United Nations Free & Equal Campaign

To further the Company’s commitment to the LGBTQ community, PVH, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger have recently signed onto the Standards of Conduct of the United Nations’ Free & Equal campaign, pledging support to create positive change in the sphere of lesbian, gay, bi, trans and intersex human rights.

About PVH Corp.

With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 36,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and nearly $9 billion in annual revenues. We own the iconic ,,,,,*, , and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric intimates brand, and market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.

*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.

