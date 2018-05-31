Aquantia CEO Faraj Aalaei to Keynote at GSA European Executive Forum

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--Faraj Aalaei, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aquantia Corp., will deliver a keynote on: “Automotive Electronics – Architectures of the Future” at the Global Semiconductor Association’s ( GSA ) European Executive Forum where the theme will be “ New Waves of Growth.” He will also address changing business models in the semiconductor industry during an executive fireside chat hosted by Wally Rhines, CEO of Mentor.

Where: The European Executive Forum will take place at the Sofitel Munich Bayerpost in Munich, Germany. When: June 4-5, 2018 About: The GSA European Executive Forum brings together more than 200 semiconductor executives from across the industry for two-days of thought exchange and discussion.

About Faraj Aalaei

Faraj Aalaei is a 36-year veteran of the communications industry and CEO of Aquantia – which he led to a successful IPO in November 2017. He was recently recognized as a finalist for the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards (Northern California) for excelling in both innovation and financial performance, while also showing a personal commitment to the community. Prior to joining Aquantia in 2009 he was the CEO of Centillium Communications, a company he co-founded and also took public. He is a member of a rare group entrepreneurs that have successfully taken two companies public as a CEO. Always at the forefront of innovations, Faraj worked on the original Bell Labs’ cable modem, the first Sonet systems, and some of the first broadband fiber to the home and DSL solutions. He has a strong track record in predicting market trends, developing solutions, and building strong customers relationships that turn nascent ideas into lucrative business outcomes. Faraj believes business success is a result of a healthy dose of luck along with: respect for others, perseverance, openness to new ideas and, taking unique approaches to solving tough problems that have held back technical innovation.

About Aquantia

Aquantia is a leader in the design, development and marketing of advanced, high-speed communications ICs for Ethernet connectivity in the Data Center, Enterprise Infrastructure, Access and Automotive markets. Aquantia products are designed to cost-effectively deliver leading-edge data speeds for use in the latest generation of communications infrastructure to alleviate network bandwidth bottlenecks caused by the growth of global IP traffic and in emerging and demanding applications such as autonomous driving. Aquantia is headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.aquantia.com.

