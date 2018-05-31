Local Surgeon First in Region to Use Groundbreaking Technology for Shoulder Replacement Surgeries

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--Orthopaedic surgeon Craig Miller, M.D., is now using a new technology to offer patients guided personalized surgery for their total shoulder replacements.

ExactechGPS® is the latest advancement in technology that provides surgeons with real-time visual guidance and alignment data in total shoulder surgery.

Similar to a navigation device in your car, this advanced platform provides a visual map of the patient’s joint on a screen, allowing surgeons to combine preoperative planning with intraoperative computer-assisted technology, to perform implant alignment specific to the patient’s needs.

“This cutting-edge technology allows me to virtually perform the patient’s surgery before going into the operating room,” said Dr. Craig Miller.

The technology’s preoperative planning tool allows surgeons to plan their cases in advance of the surgery through a virtual simulation. Surgeons can then execute their plan in real time during the surgery based on a 3-D anatomical model of the patient’s shoulder, making adjustments as needed.

ExactechGPS combines surgeon expertise with an advanced computer system to perform the patient’s shoulder surgery with a goal of improved accuracy and precision. Personalized for a patient’s unique bone structure and anatomy, ExactechGPS is designed to allow surgeons to decide where to remove bone and place the shoulder implant in the optimal position.

“Every patient’s anatomy is unique, and arthritis or injury can distort the anatomy even more, making an already challenging surgery even more difficult,” Miller said. “With ExactechGPS, I can now plan and execute shoulder replacement surgeries with more accuracy and reproducibility than ever before.”

Combined with the Equinoxe® Shoulder System which has demonstrated excellent biomechanics and outcomes in its more than 10 years of use 1, surgeons are able to have the best of both worlds – a proven implant foundation 1 with today’s most modern surgical technologies.

For more information about ExactechGPS or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Miller, call (301) 530-1010 or visit www.sportsdocmiller.com.

Additional information about the technology can be found at www.ExactechGPS.com.

Dr. Miller completed advanced fellowship training in sports medicine at the Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles, CA where he cared for all major sports teams. His areas of expertise include sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery of the shoulder and shoulder replacement surgery. Dr. Miller adds his ability to perform the first ExactechGPS guided total shoulder replacements in the Washington D.C. area, to numerous first time cutting edge and complex shoulder surgeries in the area. A graduate of Tufts University and George Washington Medical School, Dr. Miller completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at the Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute / New York University in New York. From 2008-2016, Dr. Miller was an assistant team physician for the Washington Nationals.

