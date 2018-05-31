US pending home sales fell 1.3 percent in April

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in April, reflecting the dearth of properties being listed for sale in the U.S. right now.

The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that its pending home sales index fell 1.3 percent in April to 106.4, after rising for two consecutive months. The index has drifted downward 2.1 percent from a year ago as the housing shortage has grown more intense. The association reported previously that sales listings in April had declined 6.3 percent over the past 12 months.

A relatively robust job market has led more Americans look for homes. But housing shortage and rising mortgage rates over the past year are putting home ownership out of reach for an increasingly large number of people.