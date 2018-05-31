2018 Outlander PHEV Named New England Motor Press Association's Best Green Winter Vehicle

CYPRESS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) earned top honors at the eighth annual New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA) winter vehicle competition with the 2018 Outlander PHEV being named the “Best Green Winter Vehicle.”

The all-new 2018 Outlander PHEV, a halo vehicle for the brand, offers both fuel efficiency and rugged capabilities. As a parallel hybrid, it brings together the superior efficiency of an electric vehicle, the stability and handling provided by Mitsubishi’s Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system and the utility of a crossover. The S-AWC system was modified specifically for the Outlander PHEV's unique twin electric motor configuration to allow maximum performance, tractability and safety -- especially in harsh weather conditions. The Outlander PHEV also comes standard with DC Fast Charging capability, which makes it the only Plug-in Hybrid CUV on the market with that ability.*

During the competition, NEMPA members tested and evaluated numerous vehicles throughout the winter months in the New England area to determine which vehicles offer the best winter driving in the region. The Outlander PHEV and other winning vehicles were chosen for their superior winter-specific features and were found to offer a safe and enjoyable ride.

*Based on available JATO Dynamics Limited Car Specifications USA Database (Nov 2017)

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for all research and development, marketing, and sales for Mitsubishi Motors in the United States. MMNA sells sedans and crossovers/SUVs through a network of approximately 360 dealers. MMNA is leading the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models. Mitsubishi has been producing cars for over 100 years. For more information, contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

About Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in Mitsubishi Motors’ DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, Mitsubishi Motors introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its “Drive your Ambition” tagline – a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today Mitsubishi Motors is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.

About New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA)

NEMPA is unique among regional motor press organizations. Its media members represent all six New England states, reaching one of the largest populations in America. NEMPA's automotive writers and talk show hosts influence consumers who are in the market to buy cars and trucks in order to cope with the region's punishing weather conditions. Winning vehicles are chosen on how they meet specific needs of New England drivers during winter.

