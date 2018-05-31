AutoGravity Hires Internationally Renowned Legal Expert Jennifer Y. Ishiguro as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--AutoGravity, the nation’s leading digital car-buying and financing platform, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Y. Ishiguro as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. With nearly twenty years of legal experience, Ishiguro will join the AutoGravity executive management team and serve as Corporate Secretary to the company’s board of directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005751/en/

Jennifer Y. Ishiguro, EVP/GC for AutoGravity (Photo: Business Wire)

“Jennifer’s leadership — as well as legal- and corporate-governance expertise — uniquely positions her to help guide our company through its next phase of growth,” said Andy Hinrichs, Founder and CEO of AutoGravity. “Use of our technology has grown ten-fold in the last year as lenders and dealers have turned to AutoGravity to power their digital strategies. Having Jennifer at the helm of our legal endeavors is key to AutoGravity serving as the digital retailing solution for the automotive industry.”

Before joining AutoGravity, Ishiguro was Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary with Gateway One Lending & Finance, LLC, the auto finance company subsidiary of TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF), a publicly-held bank holding company with approximately $23 billion in assets. As the first legal executive with the company — and first woman on Gateway’s executive team — she oversaw the 12-member legal and compliance departments, while driving initiatives that promoted diversity and inclusion, employee engagement, and performance management.

Prior to Gateway, Ishiguro spent eight years with Toyota Motor Credit Corporation, leading a team that managed cross-border securities reporting and transactions, corporate finance, broker-dealer compliance, corporate governance and commercial contracts. She also directed strategic and departmental management initiatives.

“I'm thrilled to be joining such a diverse and passionate team at the forefront of making the car-buying experience more accessible, transparent and convenient,” said Ishiguro. “I look forward to working with the AutoGravity team and Board to move the needle even further so that every consumer can purchase and finance their next car from their smartphone.”

Earlier in her career, Ishiguro practiced in the fields of securities law and capital markets at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, spending time in the firm’s New York, Tokyo and Washington, D.C., offices. Before law school, she was a speechwriter for United Nations Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali and studied international trade law in Japan on a Fulbright fellowship.

Ishiguro brings years of experience working with non-profits and sits on the boards of organizations that promote diversity and inclusion. She is currently a board member with Los Angeles Team Mentoring and the Vice Chair of the Southern California Region of the U.S.-Japan Council. She also held leadership roles and is a current member at both the Japanese American Bar Association and the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles. Ishiguro received her J.D., cum laude from Harvard Law School, and a B.A. in International Studies and Comparative Literature, cum laude from Yale University.

About AutoGravity AutoGravity technology is revolutionizing the digital car-buying experience. Harnessing the power of the smartphone, AutoGravity’s award-winning platform empowers car shoppers with transparency, convenience and speed. Based in Irvine, California, AutoGravity partners with the world’s leading banks and financial services companies to give car buyers direct control over how they finance or lease their cars, while connecting them to a nationwide network of trusted car dealerships. Available on iOS, Android and Web, AutoGravity provides car buyers with up to four tailored loan or lease offers in minutes. For more information, please visit www.AutoGravity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005751/en/

CONTACT: AutoGravity

Ginny Walker, 949-535-1774

ginny.walker@autogravity.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AUTOMOTIVE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING OTHER AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL OTHER RETAIL GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE CONSUMER ASIAN-AMERICAN

SOURCE: AutoGravity

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/31/2018 09:12 AM/DISC: 05/31/2018 09:12 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005751/en