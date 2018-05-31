Taipei Rapid Transit Corp rolls out travel passes with coupons for dining, attractions, shopping

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Partnering with Niusnews, Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) will on June 1 roll out new Taipei Metro passes that are loaded with coupons offering discounts at designated facilities, stores and restaurants, and the new passes will be issued for a full year until May 31 next year, the TRTC said.

With a purchase of the 24hr Taipei Metro Pass, 48hr Taipei Metro Pass, or 72hr Taipei Metro Pass, as well as group one-day pass or combo pass (MRT-HSR or MRT-Taoyuan Airport MRT), passengers will receive coupons and a folded leaflet packed with tourist information, the TRTC said in a press release on Thursday.

According to the TRTC, the coupons offer discounts in five categories, ranging from shopping, dining, cafes and dessert places, drinks and small bite stores, and specialty shops. The coupon holder can use two coupons for each category, and all coupons are valid through June 30 next year, the company said. (See more detail on the reverse side of the voucher.)



The coupon program covers many of the city’s most visited attractions and establishments that are located along the MRT network, including Taipei 101 Observatory, Maokong Gondola, Children’s Amusement Park, Taipei Arena Iceland, Eslite Bookstores, Ice Monsters, Yannick, and many others, the company said.



The pass denominations include NT$150 (One-Day Pass), NT$180 (24hr Taipei Metro Pass), NT$280 (48hr Taipei Metro Pass), and NT$380 (72hr Taipei Metro Pass). Visitors are encouraged to travel around Taipei using the passes to enjoy unlimited rides during the given time.



For inquiries on the passes, contact the information counters at MRT stations or visit the TRTC website (Chinese). Information is also accessible by calling at TRTC’s 24-hour line at (02) 2181-2345 or dialing 1999 for Taipei City Citizen Hotline. For those outside Taipei City, please dial (02) 2720-8889.

(photo courtesy of the TRTC)

