Identifying Customers with the Highest Likely Lifetime Value with the Help of Customer Segmentation Solution - Book a Solution Demo Now | Quantzig

Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer segmentation analytics study on the media services industry. A leading media services provider wanted to target best prospects and increase customer retention.

According to the media service industry experts at Quantzig, “Media services providers (MSP) enable an application to control media for a particular transport mechanism.”

A media service provider company supplements its business processes by adding a set of media services. The services comprise of streaming media, access to the internet, and other value-added services. Also, media services can be accessed through various mediums including video, audio, and even text media, all of which are used in business, communications, and entertainment. It starts right from the beginning of ideas through to the final broadcast, including the design of content, and production.

The customer segmentation analytics solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to develop a customized and more focused marketing message. The client was able to find customers with the highest likely lifetime value or conversion rate.

This customer segmentation analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Employ the best statistical technique for customer segmentation Break down their potential customer base into smaller sub-segments

This customer segmentation analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Maximizing distribution strategies and value of the content Bringing a uniform understanding across different departments



Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

