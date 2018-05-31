Nintendo Download: Pokémon Cubed!

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005557/en/

Set off for adventure in the Pokémon Quest game. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch – Set off for adventure in the Pokémon Quest game. Venture out with your Pokémon buddies on expeditions across Tumblecube Island in search of loot in this free-to-start action-adventure for the Nintendo Switch system. Modify your Pokémon buddies with discovered Power Stones to make your ultimate expedition team. With a cube-shaped art style, Pokémon Quest is unlike any Pokémon game you’ve seen before. The simple gameplay makes it easy to hop into expeditions and start exploring Tumblecube Island with the help of your Pokémon buddies. Afterwards, head back to your base camp where you can use the loot you found during your adventure to befriend more Pokémon. Attract various Kanto Region Pokémon to your base camp by cooking up dishes made with collected ingredients! You can even decorate your base camp with fun items that provide helpful bonuses that make your expeditions more beneficial. – Just Shapes & Beats is a chaotic co-op musical bullet-hell based on three simple things: avoid Shapes, move to the rad Beats, and die, repeatedly. It’s a new spin on SHMUPs, adding a layer of co-op that's at the core of the game: 'cause everything is better with friends. Hits like a ton of bricks straight into your eardrums and your eyeballs; BAM! (Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.) – West of Loathing is a single-player slapstick comedy adventure role-playing game set in the Wild West of the Kingdom of Loathing universe. Traverse snake-infested gulches, punch skeletons wearing cowboy hats, grapple with demon cows and investigate a wide variety of disgusting spittoons. Explore a vast open world and encounter a colorful cast of characters, some of whom are good, many of whom are bad, and a few of whom are ugly.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at

Activities:

– The Mario Tennis Aces game launches June 22, but we’re offering an early chance to polish your skills in the Pre-Launch Online Tournament demo event featuring online tournament mode. Jump online and fight your way to the top of the in-game bracket in frenetic tennis matches. The more rivals you beat, the more points you will earn, which will unlock more playable characters in the demo. This event will only be active for the short time period between 6 p.m. PT on June 1 and 11:59 p.m. PT on June 3. By participating and keeping your save data, you can unlock Mario’s classic outfit in the full version of the game once purchased, so don’t miss out! My Nintendo Rewards – My Nintendo is kicking off your summer vacation with new rewards. You can redeem your points and receive up to 50 percent discounts on some fun select games: Getting together with friends? These games feature multiplayer* fun! Tank Troopers, Kirby Fighters Deluxe, Luigi’s Mansion: Dark MoonTry these fun adventures that are even more fun with friends. Fantasy Life, Pocket Card JockeyTraveling to France this summer? Get the Nintendo 3DS Guide: Louvre software!Having a staycation this summer? These games are fun to play by yourself or with a buddy.* Paper Mario: Color Splash, Mario Strikers Charged, Mario Hoops 3-on-3*Additional games and systems are required for multiplayer mode and are sold separately.

For more info, please visit https://my.nintendo.com.

Also new this week:

(Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available June 5 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Demo Version (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Demo Version (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available June 1 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available June 6 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available June 5 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Wii U) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS) – Demo Version (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS)

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch system both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.

Remember that Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Wii, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about this and other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch, http://www.nintendo.com/wiiu or http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at http://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005557/en/

CONTACT: Golin

Eddie Garcia, 213-335-5536

egarcia@golin.com

or

Rich George, 213-335-5554

rgeorge@golin.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT ELECTRONIC GAMES TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

SOURCE: Nintendo

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/31/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 05/31/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005557/en