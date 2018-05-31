Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--Today, Charles Schwab officially opened its new, 469,000-square-foot, 50-acre Austin campus at Gracy Farms. The campus, which has two five-story office buildings, an amenities center and parking garage, is designed as an open, collaborative and sustainable workspace to support a modern workplace culture. It will house approximately 1,900 of Schwab’s Austin employees, with room to accommodate future growth.

Construction of an additional office building and second parking structure is slated to begin later this summer.

“Since opening our doors here in 2000, we've been proud to call Austin a big part of our Texas home. We’re excited and humbled to be able to expand our presence with a state-of-the-art facility,” said Dennis Howard, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Schwab. “We love being a part of the community in Austin. This city offers a tremendous pool of talent that fits our culture of service and our ambition to disrupt our industry. We are always looking for people who are passionate about building a career with meaning and making an impact on people’s lives, and Austin is a great place to find those kinds of talented, purpose-driven people.”

Austin will be home to employees within all 15 lines of Schwab’s business, including its recently announced digital accelerator program. The positions reflect the diversity of those roles with new hires in Information Technology, Digital Services, Retirement Services, Compliance, and Marketing, among others. Schwab has been investing in its Texas employee base for more than 40 years and has most recently been named a “2017 Top Workplace” in Austin and Dallas-Ft. Worth. It was also named as a part of “Best Companies Texas-2018.” The company is actively hiring talent across the state with 260 open Texas-based roles including more than 110 openings in Austin.

The new campus incorporates sustainable materials and systems, designed to meet LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold standard certification. It also features facilities designed to create an environment that encourages innovation, cross-functional partnerships and a sense of community. These include:

Surrounding walking trails, on-site yoga classes, and showers with changing areas to support employees’ wellness activities A cafeteria with self-checkout technology An employee Schwab branch for personal investing needs Adjustable sit/stand desks at every workspace A multi-purpose auditorium with seating for 275 An artist program, showcasing the artwork and photography of employees and local artists

