Bentall Kennedy Releases its 2018 Corporate Responsibility Summary Highlighting the Value of Sustainability in Commercial Real Estate Investment

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--Bentall Kennedy released its 2018 Corporate Responsibility Summary showcasing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) achievements over the past year. This year’s report focused on a redefined understanding of sustainability and the positive contributions of ESG commitments to enabling long-term, financial value creation and risk mitigation for commercial real estate investors.

“Sustainability recognizes the importance of delivering financial value to clients by creating environmentally and socially responsible spaces in which discerning occupants wish to live, work, shop and play,” said Gary Whitelaw, Chief Executive Officer, Bentall Kennedy. “Understood in this light, sustainability becomes a durable business driver and self-propelling change agent for the built and natural environments that we all value.”

The report provides insights on ways the firm invests in social, governance and environmental programs that increase net operating income, enhance tenant loyalty and support stable long-term returns. The programs draw on data to hedge against climate change risks by reducing energy use, water consumption and waste in buildings across the firm’s North American portfolio.

“Data and analytics tools are key to our commitment to driving performance at each asset. We monitor extensive building and portfolio data to continuously improve and course-correct to achieve superior results,” said Giselle Gagnon, Senior Vice President, Strategic Resources Group, Bentall Kennedy. “This approach helps us to enhance building performance, lower operating costs and increase the overall competitiveness of the real estate assets we manage for our clients and fund investors.”

About Bentall Kennedy

Bentall Kennedy, a Sun Life Investment Management company, is one of the largest global real estate investment advisors and one of North America's foremost providers of real estate services. Bentall Kennedy serves the interests of more than 550 institutional clients with expertise in office, retail, industrial and multi-residential assets throughout Canada and the U.S. Bentall Kennedy's Investment Management group has approximately $47 billion (CAD)/$36 billion (USD) of assets under management (as of March 31, 2018). Bentall Kennedy is one of the largest real estate services providers in Canada, managing more than 60 million square feet on behalf of third-party and investment management clients (as of March 31, 2018). Bentall Kennedy is a member of UN PRI and a recognized Responsible Property Investing leader ranked among the top firms around the globe in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) for the seventh consecutive year since GRESB was launched.

Bentall Kennedy includes Bentall Kennedy (Canada) Limited Partnership, Bentall Kennedy (U.S.) Limited Partnership and the real estate and commercial mortgage investment groups of certain of their affiliates, all of which comprise a team of real estate professionals spanning multiple legal entities. The assets under management shown above include real estate equity and mortgage investments of the companies within Bentall Kennedy.

