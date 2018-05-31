Eastside Award-Winning Burnside Oregon Oaked Rye Launched on West Coast

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) (“Eastside” or the “Company”), a producer of award-winning craft spirits, today announced initial deliveries of its new Burnside Oregon Oaked Rye. This award-winning new rye whiskey joins Burnside West End Blend American whiskey, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon as the fourth member of the Burnside family to be distributed in Oregon and other West Coast states.

The Oregon Oaked Rye is a small batch blended rye whiskey finished with Oregon Oak, or Quercus Garryana, barrels. Though it has only recently been removed from barrels and bottled, the Burnside Oregon Oaked Rye whiskey has already won the highly respected Double Gold Medal at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, beating scores of other rye whiskeys such as Bulleit Rye and Jim Beam Rye. This places Burnside Oregon Oaked Rye whiskey on par with much more costly spirits such as Blanton’s Bourbon. Burnside Oregon Oaked Rye is the creation of Eastside’s Master Distiller, Mel Heim.

Mel Heim commented, “We are thrilled and proud to begin shipping the world’s first rye whiskey finished in Quercus Garryana casks, aka Oregon Oak, right on the heels of winning a first-class Double Gold medal from the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Our new rye is a wonderful spirit that we think is unique to the rye category. The flavor experience is spiced, sweet, balanced and full-bodied. We have been working for years on developing and perfecting our rye and so it has become over time a highly anticipated addition to our line of Burnside Oregon Oak whiskey expressions.”

The launch of the Burnside Oregon Oaked Rye follows the launch of Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon, and the Burnside West End Blend American whiskey. The new Burnside Oregon Oaked Rye continues with the vibrant new look of the Burnside family of individually screen-printed bottles, designed in Portland by spirits branding firm Sandstrom Partners, and produced locally. Burnside’s design, with its bold typography and unexpected color relationships, draws its inspiration from music posters and garage-band flyers littering any number of telephone poles along the busy street. You will soon be able to find the new Burnside Oregon Oaked Rye at numerous locations throughout Oregon, or you can visit Eastside Distilling’s Tasting Rooms now to try it.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since 2008. The company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Burnside Bourbon, West End American Whiskey, Goose Hollow Reserve, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum and a distinctive line of fruit infused spirits. Eastside Distilling is majority owner of Big Bottom Distilling (makers of The Ninety One Gin, Navy Strength Gin and Delta Rye whiskey) and the Redneck Riviera Whiskey Co. All Eastside, Big Bottom and Redneck Riviera spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside’s MotherLode Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest’s leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the company on Twitter and Facebook.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals, anticipated revenue, and profitability. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

