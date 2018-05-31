Taiwan cools off with Cold Stone’s 11th anniversary deals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)-- WIth the month of May seeing record temperatures hitting Taiwan, residents have found different ways of cooling off, but eating ice cream will always remain one of the most popular.

Starting June 1, U.S. ice cream brand Cold Stone brings new deals for their products as they celebrate the 11th anniversary of their presence in Taiwan.

As the summer heats up, cool off with Cold Stone’s five new “Mighty Matcha” tea seasonal products including ice cream flavors Double Matcha Berry, “Hi Fresh Day”, and “I am the Queen”, along with Matcha & Lemon Mochi Ice Cream Waffles and Matcha Milk Tea. These Matcha delights are made with Uji matcha tea from Kyoto, Japan.

Cold Stone is bringing cheer to ice cream lovers in Taiwan with their "ALL PASS” ice cream cups, on which customers can personalize and write encouraging messages on their cups, a great way to boost all students dealing with school final exams, projects, and tests, the company said. The first 50,000 "ALL PASS” ice cream cups will launch this Friday, June 1.

So, from June 1-3, everyone can enjoy the “ALL PASS” deal, for NT$280, two small cups of classic ice cream (with plain shortbread) and one select drinks (American coffee/ English black tea/ Honey oolong/ Mint chamomile). The company said its Xinyi location is not selling coffee products.

Other offers include buy one OURS Ice Cream bucket, get one free on June 7 and 8, and the Waffle-tea deal offered daily from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., which includes buying any ice cream waffle with one select drink for NT$300 (original price is NT$420)

Details of the deals and the list of ingredients for each “Mighty Matcha” products are below.

Seasonal Deals

“ALL PASS” Cup Combo deal

June 1-3 (Friday-Sunday)

2 small cups of classic ice cream (with plain shortbread) + one select drinks (American coffee / English black tea / Honey oolong / Mint chamomile)

Discounted price- $280 (original price- $400)

***Xinyi location does not sell coffee products

OURS Ice Cream Bucket- Buy 1, get 1 free

June 7-8 (Thursday-Friday)

(Classic/Homemade/Single)

Buy OURS Happy Bucket Ice Cream and get the second Free (Classic/Homemade/Single).

※The lowest priced item is the gift item; charged the price of the higher priced item.

Double Sharing Deal

Choose two small cups of classic ice cream + 2 drinks without shortbread (English black tea / American coffee / Honey oolong tea / Mint chamomile)

(drinks can be upgraded)

Total price is $300 (original price- $420)

Waffle-tea Deal

Daily 2:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Buy any ice cream waffle to upgrade the package + 1 drink (American coffee / English black tea / honey oolong / mint chamomile, taste optional)

***Xinyi location does not sell coffee products

“Mighty Matcha” New Products

Double Matcha Berry- Thick matcha ice cream, strawberry, mochi, condensed milk

“Hi Fresh Day”- Thick Matcha ice cream, lemon milk ice cream, caramel sea salt pieces

“I am the Queen”- Thick Matcha ice cream, strawberry ice cream, mochi, raspberry, sponge cake, caramel sea salt, fresh cream, strawberry jam, cone, queen card

Matcha & Lemon Mochi Ice Cream Waffles- Cream tea ice cream, lemon milk ice cream, cumin flakes, mochi, fresh cream, caramel sea salt pieces

Matcha Milk Tea- Thick Matcha Ice Cream, English Black Tea