KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is pleased to announce the grand opening of Madera, a new home community located inside Loop 1604 in Northeast San Antonio. Offering easy access to U.S. Route 281 and Interstate 35, Madera is convenient to major San Antonio employers, including Whataburger®, Tesoro® and the San Antonio International Airport, as well as the shopping and dining establishments at Valencia Hills Shopping Center and The Forum at Olympia Parkway.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005187/en/

New KB homes now available at Madera in Northeast San Antonio. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The interest in Madera has been incredibly positive,” said Brett Dietz, president of KB Home’s San Antonio division. “The community’s commuter-friendly location, which offers quick access to several major highways, is especially compelling to families who are looking to spend less time driving and more time together.”

Madera is within the boundaries of the Northeast ISD and within walking distance of James Madison High School. Nearby Friesenhahn Park features walking trails, BBQ pits, and a pavilion, and McClain Disc Golf Course offers a challenging mix of right and left curving fairways where players can test their skills.

At Madera, KB Home plans to construct 44 new one- and two-story homes. With nine floorplans to choose from, ranging in size from 1,234 to 2,488 square feet, homebuyers can incorporate a variety of desirable, structural design features, including dens, covered patios, and coffered ceilings. Pricing begins in the $190,000s.

The KB homes offered at Madera will be built to ENERGY STAR® guidelines and include Watersense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy- and water-efficient and can potentially save homebuyers money on their monthly utility bills, as compared to other typical resale homes in the area. The energy-saving features included in the KB homes at Madera are estimated to save homeowners from $744 to $1,068 in annual energy costs, depending on the floor plan.

Grand Opening festivities at Madera will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 2, 2018, with Amy’s Ice Cream serving ice cream sundaes. The KB Home Sales Center and model park at Madera, located at 4651 Trevor Way in San Antonio, are open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily, except for Friday and Sunday. The sales office is open on Fridays from noon to 7:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In addition to Madera, KB Home is currently open for new homes sales in 27 other San Antonio-area locations including in the cities of New Braunfels, Bulverde, Cibolo, Boerne, Universal City, Converse and San Antonio. For more information about Madera or KB Home’s other new home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 35 markets in 7 states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, we are an industry leader in sustainability, building innovative and highly energy- and water-efficient homes. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005187/en/

CONTACT: KB Home

Cathy Teague, 210-415-6670

cteague@kbhome.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: KB Home

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/31/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/31/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005187/en