Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 31, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A t-storm in spots;87;77;S;7;79%;79%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;104;86;Sunny and very warm;105;87;NNW;6;35%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and nice;84;64;An afternoon shower;84;64;W;12;47%;50%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;70;60;Turning cloudy;71;64;SE;8;78%;26%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thunderstorms;73;63;Rain and a t-storm;71;58;W;8;82%;84%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sun and clouds;60;45;Mostly sunny;62;48;SW;7;60%;36%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;93;74;Hotter;103;72;SSW;6;17%;44%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;68;52;Partly sunny, warmer;77;58;S;22;30%;1%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;78;59;Spotty showers;64;53;SSW;13;87%;91%;1

Athens, Greece;Sunny and beautiful;84;66;Mostly sunny;88;69;N;12;29%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;58;44;Mostly sunny;61;55;ENE;8;71%;51%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;104;77;Mostly sunny;104;77;N;10;22%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;94;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;73;ESE;5;71%;63%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;87;71;A heavy thunderstorm;88;72;WSW;6;72%;81%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;92;78;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;SW;5;77%;77%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun, nice;76;63;Partly sunny;75;64;SSW;8;71%;17%;10

Beijing, China;Hot with sunshine;95;66;Very hot;97;70;SSW;9;18%;0%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;87;61;Periods of sun, warm;89;64;ESE;5;37%;10%;9

Berlin, Germany;A heavy thunderstorm;92;66;Showers and t-storms;89;66;NNE;7;56%;85%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;66;49;Cloudy;66;50;SE;6;72%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;Partly sunny, nice;80;52;ENE;5;47%;0%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;85;63;Showers and t-storms;85;64;NW;7;54%;82%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Thunderstorms;77;62;Showers and t-storms;74;56;W;6;71%;82%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;86;59;Partly sunny, warm;87;58;ESE;7;36%;5%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A stray thunderstorm;87;62;A t-storm around;87;65;SSE;5;39%;73%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy;56;48;Rain and drizzle;52;42;S;9;73%;64%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;87;61;Partly sunny;88;63;N;6;34%;24%;7

Busan, South Korea;High clouds;77;62;Plenty of sunshine;82;64;SW;8;54%;1%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;93;72;Nice with sunshine;91;69;N;8;33%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;A bit of rain;60;55;A little a.m. rain;60;53;N;17;53%;67%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;82;65;Partly sunny;82;67;SE;4;58%;40%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;104;84;A t-storm around;102;83;S;8;55%;50%;12

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun, warm;87;63;Cooler with some sun;69;56;N;13;89%;13%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy p.m. showers;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;76;SW;9;87%;81%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;75;57;Mostly sunny;77;55;ESE;6;52%;6%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;77;70;Sunny and nice;78;71;WNW;8;76%;1%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;Sunny and hot;98;78;S;10;54%;3%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A downpour;90;73;Humid with rain;85;74;S;10;82%;71%;2

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;109;89;Hot with hazy sun;113;89;ESE;9;26%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Warm with sunshine;88;57;Mostly sunny, warm;88;51;NW;7;19%;7%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;90;80;A heavy thunderstorm;91;80;SSE;7;76%;78%;3

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;92;73;An afternoon shower;89;74;SE;6;66%;63%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. t-storm;72;53;A shower or t-storm;69;53;S;6;79%;66%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, pleasant;83;57;Plenty of sunshine;87;60;NNE;7;31%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;77;62;Partly sunny, nice;74;61;WSW;4;69%;6%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;74;E;5;78%;90%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;74;50;Partly sunny;77;51;E;4;43%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;84;73;A t-storm in spots;86;71;E;7;70%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;66;48;Partly sunny;69;53;WSW;14;42%;14%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower or two;91;73;A thunderstorm;91;75;SSW;4;79%;74%;4

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;92;80;A t-storm around;93;80;E;6;66%;63%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;85;72;Spotty showers;85;72;ENE;14;59%;69%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;102;79;A t-storm around;96;78;SW;5;55%;72%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;110;80;Hazy, a shower, hot;109;80;N;10;20%;55%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning out cloudy;76;60;Clouds and sunshine;79;65;NE;7;61%;2%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;75;Increasing clouds;92;77;NNW;6;66%;33%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, breezy;101;83;Sunny and very warm;99;78;N;13;34%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Afternoon showers;63;45;Sunny and pleasant;68;39;S;8;50%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;88;60;Sunny and hot;93;61;NW;5;17%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and not as hot;99;84;Hazy and very warm;97;84;SW;8;59%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;85;64;Couple of t-storms;79;64;SSE;5;74%;94%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm in spots;101;83;Partly sunny;104;82;SW;7;18%;5%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Lots of sun, warm;86;49;Not as warm;75;49;SSE;5;26%;0%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;Partly sunny;90;77;E;13;58%;27%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;89;73;Low clouds;90;74;WSW;6;64%;44%;2

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;99;81;A morning t-storm;94;81;SSW;8;75%;84%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;89;75;A heavy thunderstorm;82;73;NE;3;94%;71%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;60;23;Spotty showers;60;31;NE;8;20%;84%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;A t-storm around;88;77;SW;6;70%;63%;11

Lima, Peru;Clearing;68;61;Partial sunshine;67;60;S;6;78%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and some clouds;69;55;Clouds and sun;67;56;NNW;12;60%;6%;7

London, United Kingdom;A heavy thunderstorm;72;59;A heavy thunderstorm;73;57;SW;6;77%;80%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Decreasing clouds;70;56;Low clouds, then sun;74;59;SSW;6;61%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;83;74;Partly sunny, nice;84;71;S;8;70%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;75;54;Partial sunshine;77;57;N;5;49%;66%;11

Male, Maldives;A p.m. shower or two;87;83;A morning shower;88;80;W;15;71%;89%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A t-storm around;88;75;SSE;5;77%;66%;8

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;92;82;A p.m. t-storm;96;80;SE;8;53%;79%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;58;40;Sunshine;58;39;S;5;65%;1%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;90;54;Partly sunny;86;55;NNE;7;26%;25%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;84;76;Partly sunny;85;73;SE;8;72%;37%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Not as warm;75;43;Mostly sunny;73;47;SSW;5;30%;0%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray thunderstorm;85;79;A morning shower;85;79;SSW;12;73%;70%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy, p.m. rain;57;53;Rain tapering off;56;49;SSE;10;68%;94%;1

Montreal, Canada;Warm with some sun;83;67;A t-storm or two;82;60;NNE;2;70%;86%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cooler;57;39;Clouds and sun;60;48;W;11;30%;19%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;83;Partial sunshine;92;86;SW;9;69%;33%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;76;58;A passing shower;76;59;SW;7;71%;66%;9

New York, United States;Spotty showers;68;63;A p.m. t-storm;80;68;SE;5;82%;74%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;81;65;A t-storm in spots;80;65;NW;7;61%;58%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers around;52;48;Decreasing clouds;69;55;S;15;60%;27%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;74;61;Decreasing clouds;77;57;NNE;9;58%;0%;11

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and very warm;83;52;Partly sunny, warm;84;56;SSW;5;36%;7%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Variable cloudiness;80;66;A t-storm or two;80;57;N;8;79%;72%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;86;80;Spotty showers;85;79;ESE;10;77%;83%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;88;78;A shower or t-storm;89;78;NNW;6;81%;73%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little a.m. rain;83;74;Afternoon showers;85;75;ENE;7;83%;86%;7

Paris, France;Thunderstorms;78;59;A shower or t-storm;70;55;NNW;7;77%;68%;4

Perth, Australia;Showers this morning;68;50;Partly sunny;62;44;ESE;6;68%;14%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;WSW;4;80%;70%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;84;73;Overcast;87;73;SE;17;73%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;94;73;Partly sunny;93;73;SSW;5;52%;16%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;63;Showers and t-storms;82;63;SW;6;51%;82%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;86;54;Plenty of sunshine;84;51;WNW;6;51%;0%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;53;Cloudy, p.m. showers;70;54;SSW;6;67%;87%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;72;56;Partly sunny;73;56;NW;9;69%;4%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;74;A little a.m. rain;85;74;S;8;70%;78%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;50;42;Sun and clouds;51;40;WNW;9;63%;3%;5

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;75;52;Sunny, nice and warm;77;58;S;4;38%;1%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;79;66;Mostly sunny;83;68;NNW;5;62%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;107;84;Sunny and very warm;108;88;SE;8;13%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;82;61;Mostly sunny;83;59;WNW;5;61%;3%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler;60;45;Mostly sunny;67;54;W;9;43%;54%;6

San Francisco, United States;Windy;61;50;Partly sunny;68;53;WSW;10;59%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;77;63;Couple of t-storms;78;65;ENE;5;78%;83%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;84;76;A stray shower;85;77;ESE;9;70%;71%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;76;66;A t-storm in spots;75;66;S;5;99%;78%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;83;57;Increasing clouds;83;58;WNW;7;32%;44%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, cool;52;35;Plenty of sun;60;36;ENE;3;43%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;85;73;Partly sunny;86;73;ENE;6;72%;12%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;67;51;Clouds and sun;67;52;NNW;9;66%;44%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;63;49;Mostly cloudy;64;52;S;7;59%;21%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and beautiful;83;60;Plenty of sun;86;61;W;5;49%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;69;64;Mostly sunny;79;66;E;9;53%;0%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty a.m. showers;86;81;A t-storm in spots;89;79;NNE;7;78%;63%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Lots of sun, mild;81;52;Clouds and sun;83;55;SE;7;42%;3%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;76;A stray shower;86;77;E;8;70%;67%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as warm;69;45;Warmer with some sun;78;53;SW;6;27%;1%;6

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;54;A few showers;62;56;SSW;22;60%;82%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;91;78;A t-storm in spots;81;75;ENE;12;74%;55%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;65;45;Clouds and sun;72;52;W;10;42%;3%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, nice;82;61;Mostly sunny;93;71;E;7;25%;1%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warmer;77;58;Inc. clouds;76;60;NW;12;59%;44%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;91;71;Not as hot;87;71;NE;8;22%;41%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;82;69;A shower in the a.m.;80;69;SSW;9;49%;66%;12

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;89;66;A couple of t-storms;88;67;E;4;56%;82%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy;73;65;Clouds and sun, nice;81;63;SE;10;50%;6%;10

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm in spots;78;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;59;N;6;83%;82%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing and humid;79;68;Clouds and sunshine;84;72;E;16;57%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;82;65;Mostly cloudy;81;65;NE;9;59%;3%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny and hot;91;56;Turning cloudy, warm;90;44;NW;12;8%;53%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;64;49;Rain and drizzle;60;50;ESE;7;56%;83%;2

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;85;63;A shower or t-storm;83;65;WNW;6;61%;80%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;85;76;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;NNE;4;63%;79%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, nice;78;49;Sunny and delightful;76;56;SSE;7;31%;2%;7

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;90;64;Partly sunny, warm;85;63;SSE;9;46%;66%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Low clouds may break;50;48;A shower;54;47;SSE;10;83%;82%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;90;77;Thunderstorms;87;77;SSW;6;85%;84%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;78;56;A t-storm in spots;74;55;SE;3;55%;64%;11

