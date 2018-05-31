New Construction is back at Las Campanas!

SANTA FE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--Las Campanas Realty is excited to announce that new construction has increased dramatically at Las Campanas. When Las Campanas Realty announced the implementation of a new Preferred Builder Program in early 2017, it was expected that the program would be successful, but no one could have imagined the success that has taken place. The program was designed to find the finest custom home builders in Santa Fe, along with architects, landscape designers and interior designers, and to develop an efficient process for those wanting to build their home from afar or even here locally. The Preferred Builder Program enhances and complements the real estate offering inside the luxury golf community of Las Campanas, located at the base of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in Santa Fe, NM. The community is the only master-planned, luxury golf community in Santa Fe and features distinctive neighborhoods of custom and semi-custom residences and homesites. Las Campanas Realty is the brokerage owned by the developer of Las Campanas.

“We are excited with the huge success of the Las Campanas Realty Preferred Builder Program,” says Jonathan Bartlett, VP of Sales for Las Campanas Realty. “Our partnership with Prull Custom Builders, and Zachary and Sons, in just over a year’s time, has introduced twelve families who are building or designing their new custom home with one of our Preferred Builders, along with another three to four families who have already secured their homesite within Las Campanas and will be coming back over the summer to select one of the two preferred builders. I have been a part of a number of Preferred Builder Programs in my career and I have never seen so many build jobs secured for builders, and buyers so happy with their choice of builders in such a short period of time. We do not see the demand for new construction slowing down anytime in the near future. Buyers are looking for quality craftsmanship, up-to-date building practices and home plans that fit the way they live. With the current resale home inventory so low, it is not taking long for the educated buyer to realize that building is the best option if they really want to get everything that they want in a home.”

Another exciting option for buyers is the newly released neighborhood of Black Mesa, located in Las Campanas, minutes from the clubhouse and spa and fitness facilities. Black Mesa is the first new neighborhood to be developed in over a decade within Las Campanas. The new neighborhood, which was released in September 2017, is already 40% sold out, with custom homes already starting, along with a fantastic spec home soon to break ground in late May, which will be built by Prull Custom Builders. Black Mesa has been successful for many reasons, such as the elevated dramatic views and location to the club. One of the most appealing features is the flexibility of square footage requirement, which allows for a home as small as 2,000 square feet, with the option to go as large as 8,000 square feet. This offers buyers the ability to downsize or build a family compound if desired.

Minutes from downtown Santa Fe, Las Campanas is known for its exquisite natural setting and abundance of open space sandwiched between the Jemez, Ortiz, Manzano and Sangre de Cristo mountain ranges. The community stretches across 4,700 acres surrounded by pristine desert and is adjacent to 68,000 acres of land protected by the Bureau of Land Management. Las Campanas is home to The Club at Las Campanas, which has an extensive recreational amenity package including two signature Jack Nicklaus golf courses ranked #1 and #3 in the state, world-class tennis and spa facilities, the 48,000-square foot Hacienda Clubhouse, and one of the finest equestrian centers in the nation.

For more information about real estate opportunities at Las Campanas and the community’s Preferred Builder Program please visit www.lascampanasrealty.com or call 505-986-2000.

