Monarch Private Capital Strengthens Tax and Legal Expertise

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--Monarch Private Capital (MPC), the most diversified investor in tax credit projects, announces Alice Nolen has joined the company as Director of Sales and Special Projects. Nolen, who has extensive tax technical and legal experience, will assist in the development of initiatives for corporate and individual investors who can benefit from various state and federal tax credit programs that positively impact communities.

“The caliber of talent joining our team is remarkable,” said George Strobel, MPC’s co-CEO and Managing Director of Tax Credit Investments. “Alice Nolen brings world-class tax expertise from both a legal and a tax perspective that will enable us to continue providing our investors and leading companies with the very best tax credit programs and investment structures.”

Prior to MPC, Nolen was the national practice lead for tax credits and incentives at Experis (formerly Jefferson Wells) and has over 15 years of experience in Big 4 public accounting, law, and the tax credit industry. Her primary practice focus has been in the specialty area of multistate taxes, and includes securing credits and incentives for large corporate taxpayers.

“I’m excited to join a company that is focused on making innovative, dynamic and intelligent investments to differentiate itself from others in the industry, as well as position itself to be a leader in the future of tax supported industries,” Nolen said.

Previously, Nolen was a tax senior manager in Deloitte Tax LLP’s credits and incentives group where she secured statutory tax credits and negotiated state and local incentives and training grants in various states and localities on behalf of numerous multi-state companies. At Deloitte she also served as the Southeast leader for the multistate green/sustainability and R&D incentives initiative. Prior to Deloitte, Nolen was tax counsel with Alston & Bird LLP, where her practice included advising clients on various tax incentives issues as well as state tax controversy negotiations and appeals. Nolen holds a BA and a JD from the University of Alabama, and an MBA in finance and accounting from Tulane University. She is an active member of the Georgia Bar and previously worked as a licensed CPA in Georgia.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital positively impacts communities by investing in tax credit supported industries. The company is a nationally recognized tax equity investor providing innovative capital solutions for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film and other qualified projects. Monarch has long term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders that participate in these types of federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and tax credit professionals located throughout the U.S. Please visit monarchprivate.com to learn more.

