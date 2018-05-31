Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 31, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;S;11;79%;79%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;30;Sunny and very warm;40;31;NNW;10;35%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and nice;29;18;An afternoon shower;29;18;W;20;47%;50%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;21;15;Turning cloudy;22;18;SE;13;78%;26%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thunderstorms;23;17;Rain and a t-storm;22;14;W;12;82%;84%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sun and clouds;15;7;Mostly sunny;17;9;SW;11;60%;36%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;34;23;Hotter;40;22;SSW;9;17%;44%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;20;11;Partly sunny, warmer;25;14;S;35;30%;1%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;26;15;Spotty showers;18;12;SSW;20;87%;91%;1

Athens, Greece;Sunny and beautiful;29;19;Mostly sunny;31;21;N;19;29%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;14;7;Mostly sunny;16;13;ENE;12;71%;51%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;40;25;Mostly sunny;40;25;N;15;22%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;34;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;ESE;8;71%;63%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;31;22;A heavy thunderstorm;31;22;WSW;9;72%;81%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;8;77%;77%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun, nice;25;17;Partly sunny;24;18;SSW;13;71%;17%;10

Beijing, China;Hot with sunshine;35;19;Very hot;36;21;SSW;15;18%;0%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;31;16;Periods of sun, warm;32;18;ESE;9;37%;10%;9

Berlin, Germany;A heavy thunderstorm;34;19;Showers and t-storms;31;19;NNE;11;56%;85%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;19;10;Cloudy;19;10;SE;9;72%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;26;11;ENE;8;47%;0%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;29;17;Showers and t-storms;29;18;NW;11;54%;82%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Thunderstorms;25;17;Showers and t-storms;23;13;W;10;71%;82%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;30;15;Partly sunny, warm;31;15;ESE;11;36%;5%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A stray thunderstorm;30;17;A t-storm around;31;18;SSE;8;39%;73%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy;13;9;Rain and drizzle;11;6;S;15;73%;64%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;31;16;Partly sunny;31;17;N;9;34%;24%;7

Busan, South Korea;High clouds;25;16;Plenty of sunshine;28;18;SW;12;54%;1%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;34;22;Nice with sunshine;33;20;N;13;33%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;A bit of rain;16;13;A little a.m. rain;16;12;N;27;53%;67%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;18;Partly sunny;28;20;SE;6;58%;40%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;40;29;A t-storm around;39;28;S;13;55%;50%;12

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun, warm;31;17;Cooler with some sun;20;13;N;21;89%;13%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy p.m. showers;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;SW;15;87%;81%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;24;14;Mostly sunny;25;13;ESE;10;52%;6%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;25;21;Sunny and nice;26;22;WNW;14;76%;1%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;36;25;Sunny and hot;37;25;S;16;54%;3%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A downpour;32;23;Humid with rain;30;23;S;16;82%;71%;2

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;43;32;Hot with hazy sun;45;31;ESE;14;26%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Warm with sunshine;31;14;Mostly sunny, warm;31;11;NW;12;19%;7%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;32;27;A heavy thunderstorm;33;27;SSE;12;76%;78%;3

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;33;23;An afternoon shower;32;23;SE;10;66%;63%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. t-storm;22;12;A shower or t-storm;20;12;S;10;79%;66%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, pleasant;29;14;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;NNE;11;31%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;WSW;7;69%;6%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;E;9;78%;90%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;Partly sunny;25;10;E;6;43%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;A t-storm in spots;30;21;E;11;70%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;19;9;Partly sunny;21;12;WSW;23;42%;14%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower or two;33;23;A thunderstorm;33;24;SSW;7;79%;74%;4

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;34;27;A t-storm around;34;27;E;10;66%;63%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;22;Spotty showers;30;22;ENE;23;59%;69%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;39;26;A t-storm around;35;25;SW;8;55%;72%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;43;27;Hazy, a shower, hot;43;27;N;16;20%;55%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning out cloudy;24;15;Clouds and sunshine;26;18;NE;11;61%;2%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;24;Increasing clouds;33;25;NNW;10;66%;33%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, breezy;38;28;Sunny and very warm;37;26;N;22;34%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Afternoon showers;17;7;Sunny and pleasant;20;4;S;13;50%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;31;16;Sunny and hot;34;16;NW;9;17%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and not as hot;37;29;Hazy and very warm;36;29;SW;13;59%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;29;18;Couple of t-storms;26;18;SSE;8;74%;94%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm in spots;38;28;Partly sunny;40;28;SW;11;18%;5%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Lots of sun, warm;30;10;Not as warm;24;9;SSE;9;26%;0%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;Partly sunny;32;25;E;21;58%;27%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;32;23;Low clouds;32;23;WSW;10;64%;44%;2

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;37;27;A morning t-storm;35;27;SSW;13;75%;84%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;32;24;A heavy thunderstorm;28;23;NE;6;94%;71%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;-5;Spotty showers;16;0;NE;13;20%;84%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SW;10;70%;63%;11

Lima, Peru;Clearing;20;16;Partial sunshine;19;16;S;10;78%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and some clouds;21;13;Clouds and sun;19;14;NNW;19;60%;6%;7

London, United Kingdom;A heavy thunderstorm;22;15;A heavy thunderstorm;23;14;SW;10;77%;80%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Decreasing clouds;21;13;Low clouds, then sun;23;15;SSW;9;61%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;28;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;S;13;70%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;24;12;Partial sunshine;25;14;N;8;49%;66%;11

Male, Maldives;A p.m. shower or two;31;28;A morning shower;31;27;W;25;71%;89%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;SSE;8;77%;66%;8

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;33;28;A p.m. t-storm;36;27;SE;12;53%;79%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;15;5;Sunshine;15;4;S;8;65%;1%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;32;12;Partly sunny;30;13;NNE;11;26%;25%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;29;25;Partly sunny;29;23;SE;13;72%;37%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Not as warm;24;6;Mostly sunny;23;8;SSW;8;30%;0%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;A morning shower;30;26;SSW;19;73%;70%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy, p.m. rain;14;12;Rain tapering off;13;9;SSE;17;68%;94%;1

Montreal, Canada;Warm with some sun;29;20;A t-storm or two;28;15;NNE;3;70%;86%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cooler;14;4;Clouds and sun;16;9;W;17;30%;19%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;28;Partial sunshine;34;30;SW;14;69%;33%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;24;14;A passing shower;24;15;SW;11;71%;66%;9

New York, United States;Spotty showers;20;17;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;SE;8;82%;74%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;27;18;A t-storm in spots;27;18;NW;11;61%;58%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers around;11;9;Decreasing clouds;21;13;S;25;60%;27%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;23;16;Decreasing clouds;25;14;NNE;14;58%;0%;11

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and very warm;28;11;Partly sunny, warm;29;13;SSW;7;36%;7%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Variable cloudiness;26;19;A t-storm or two;27;14;N;12;79%;72%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;30;27;Spotty showers;29;26;ESE;17;77%;83%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A shower or t-storm;32;25;NNW;10;81%;73%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little a.m. rain;28;23;Afternoon showers;30;24;ENE;12;83%;86%;7

Paris, France;Thunderstorms;25;15;A shower or t-storm;21;13;NNW;11;77%;68%;4

Perth, Australia;Showers this morning;20;10;Partly sunny;17;7;ESE;10;68%;14%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;WSW;7;80%;70%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;29;23;Overcast;30;23;SE;28;73%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;23;Partly sunny;34;23;SSW;8;52%;16%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;17;Showers and t-storms;28;17;SW;9;51%;82%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;30;12;Plenty of sunshine;29;11;WNW;10;51%;0%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;12;Cloudy, p.m. showers;21;12;SSW;10;67%;87%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;Partly sunny;23;13;NW;15;69%;4%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;23;A little a.m. rain;30;23;S;13;70%;78%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;10;6;Sun and clouds;10;5;WNW;15;63%;3%;5

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;24;11;Sunny, nice and warm;25;14;S;6;38%;1%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;Mostly sunny;28;20;NNW;8;62%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;41;29;Sunny and very warm;42;31;SE;13;13%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;28;16;Mostly sunny;28;15;WNW;9;61%;3%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler;16;7;Mostly sunny;19;12;W;15;43%;54%;6

San Francisco, United States;Windy;16;10;Partly sunny;20;12;WSW;15;59%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;25;17;Couple of t-storms;26;18;ENE;9;78%;83%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;24;A stray shower;29;25;ESE;15;70%;71%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;19;A t-storm in spots;24;19;S;8;99%;78%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;28;14;Increasing clouds;28;15;WNW;12;32%;44%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, cool;11;1;Plenty of sun;15;2;ENE;5;43%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;23;Partly sunny;30;23;ENE;9;72%;12%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;20;10;Clouds and sun;20;11;NNW;15;66%;44%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;17;9;Mostly cloudy;18;11;S;11;59%;21%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and beautiful;28;15;Plenty of sun;30;16;W;9;49%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;20;18;Mostly sunny;26;19;E;15;53%;0%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty a.m. showers;30;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NNE;10;78%;63%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Lots of sun, mild;27;11;Clouds and sun;28;13;SE;11;42%;3%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;25;A stray shower;30;25;E;13;70%;67%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as warm;21;7;Warmer with some sun;25;12;SW;10;27%;1%;6

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, breezy;18;12;A few showers;16;14;SSW;35;60%;82%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;33;25;A t-storm in spots;27;24;ENE;19;74%;55%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;19;7;Clouds and sun;22;11;W;16;42%;3%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;Mostly sunny;34;22;E;11;25%;1%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warmer;25;15;Inc. clouds;24;15;NW;19;59%;44%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;33;22;Not as hot;30;21;NE;13;22%;41%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;28;21;A shower in the a.m.;27;21;SSW;15;49%;66%;12

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;32;19;A couple of t-storms;31;19;E;7;56%;82%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy;23;18;Clouds and sun, nice;27;17;SE;15;50%;6%;10

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm in spots;25;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;15;N;9;83%;82%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing and humid;26;20;Clouds and sunshine;29;22;E;25;57%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;28;18;Mostly cloudy;27;18;NE;14;59%;3%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny and hot;33;13;Turning cloudy, warm;32;7;NW;20;8%;53%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;18;9;Rain and drizzle;16;10;ESE;11;56%;83%;2

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;29;17;A shower or t-storm;28;19;WNW;10;61%;80%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;NNE;6;63%;79%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;Sunny and delightful;24;13;SSE;11;31%;2%;7

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;32;18;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;SSE;14;46%;66%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Low clouds may break;10;9;A shower;12;8;SSE;16;83%;82%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;32;25;Thunderstorms;31;25;SSW;9;85%;84%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;25;13;A t-storm in spots;23;13;SE;5;55%;64%;11

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather