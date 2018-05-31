Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

NEW YORK -- The Pfizer Foundation Announces $5 Million in Grants to Support Women and Families Source: The Pfizer Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO -- Wells Fargo Releases 2017 CSR Report, Reinforces Commitment to Donate More Than $400 Million to Non-Profits in 2018 Source: Wells Fargo & Company

HOUSTON -- Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event Source: The Travelers Companies, Inc.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs Source: Activision Blizzard, Inc.

HAMILTON, Bermuda -- Signet Jewelers Confirmed for 5 Consecutive Years as Conflict-Free Source: Signet Jewelers Limited

DANBURY, Conn. -- Praxair Recognized for Diversity & Inclusion Performance by DiversityInc for Third Consecutive Year Source: Praxair, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security Source: Ingersoll Rand

LANGLEY, British Columbia -- Cascadia Recognized by World-Renowned Passive House Institute Source: Cascadia Windows & Doors

LONDON & GENEVA -- Beyond Advisors’ New Stock Index Puts Focus On Vegan And Climate Change Criteria Source: Beyond Advisors

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner Source: Activision Blizzard, Inc.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. Partners with Gamers Outreach to Help Children in Hospitals Level-up Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

