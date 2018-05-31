CEO Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet Honored in Michigan for Contributions to Society

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--Dr. Andy Khawaja, CEO of Allied Wallet, an award-winning provider of global payment services including online payment processing, mobile, and prepaid card services, was honored in Michigan’s Wayne County for his contribution to technology and society.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005306/en/

Dr. Andy Khawaja's Certificate of Honor from Wayne County, Michigan (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Khawaja was featured as the keynote speaker at the Inaugural Scholarship Gala and 20 th Anniversary Celebration, hosted by Hamadeh Education Services.

Andy Khawaja was recognized for his dedication to improving communities all over the world, and more specifically, Wayne County. His technological contributions with Allied Wallet and his tireless efforts to provide opportunity and advice all over the world have rendered him as an entrepreneurial hero.

He has given countless speeches to audiences all over the world, offering his words and wisdom for the entrepreneurs of tomorrow and stood side by side with respected politicians, royalty, celebrities, and celebrated business owners alike to help others.

“I truly enjoy giving back to the communities. My achievements have enabled me with a platform with which I can share my knowledge and advice, so that individuals all over the world can create a better future for themselves,” said Andy Khawaja.

Hamadeh Education Services in Wayne County has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of “America’s Best High Schools,” and it was only fitting to have a decorated CEO, Entrepreneur, and philanthropist such as Dr. Andy Khawaja present for a speech.

Dr. Khawaja commented, “I feel honored to receive this recognition from Wayne County, and I will continue to give all I can to create a better tomorrow for our families, our friends, and our world.”

Allied Wallet continues to be a leader in providing opportunities for startup businesses and offering internships to high school and college students, offering a chance for innovators all over the world to grow an online business.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005306/en/

CONTACT: Allied Wallet

A.J. Almeda

United States: (310) 424-5495

aalmeda@alliedwallet.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA MICHIGAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ONLINE RETAIL SOFTWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE RETAIL

SOURCE: Allied Wallet

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/31/2018 06:00 AM/DISC: 05/31/2018 06:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005306/en