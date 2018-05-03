Taiwan Futures Exchange set to launch crude oil futures in July

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The annual FIA forum was held in Taipei Thursday with representatives of regional futures exchanges and local commodity traders, sparking vivid discussions on the future of commodity markets, FinTech, and blockchain. Taiwan's futures exchange head also mentioned the plan to launch a crude oil futures product soon.

FIA Asia-Pacific head Bill Herder, President of Intercontinental Exchange Lucas Schmeddes, Head of Commodities Development HKEX Dennis Zhang, Head of Eurex Asia Roland Schwinn, and Head of Asia Pacific Nasdaq Indexes Chris Tse were present in the forum.

Liu Len-yu, chairman of the Taiwan Futures Exchange, welcomed industry leaders from different countries to share their opinions. He foresaw that Fintech along with other new technology is reshaping the landscape of clearing services, and said his team is exploring its future potential. In his opening remark, he pre-announced the launch of crude oil futures trading coming up this July to serve local investors without adverse impact from exchange rate fluctuations.

The crude oil futures contract is set to track Brent, according to people familiar with the matter.

Dedicated to product innovation, internationalization, trading platform efficiency and security, TAIFEX was recently honored with the title of "Financial Derivatives Exchange of the Year" by the Asian Banker for the fourth year in a row.

As the emergence of Fintech and other disruptive technology is transforming the existing trading and clearing ecosystems across the Asia-Pacific region, the forum brought together market influencers from the region to discuss the applications of these new technologies. Atsushi Sato, head of Fintech Laboratory and New Business Development, said that the Japanese government is open-minded to the new technology and is hoping that the country's Fintech startup can take a more active role in bringing innovation to Japanese companies. TAIFEX Senior Executive Vice President Chou Chien-lung said that Taiwan's regulator is open to Fintech and cryptocurrencies, and is on the way to relax rules to drive innovation and growth.