AGAWAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2018--Six Flags New England, the Thrill Capital of New England, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC Entertainment, today launched its newest attraction, HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity. Inspired by the iconic DC Super-Villain, this ride delivers epic thrills each time guests experience this villainous, new addition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005227/en/

DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England. HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity is an extreme pendulum ride that swings guests back and forth, higher and higher, at up to 70 miles per hour on a dizzying journey that will leave riders feeling as wild and out of control as Harley Quinn herself. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Innovation is part of the Six Flags DNA and we are proud to deliver new, groundbreaking attractions every season at Six Flags New England,” said Park President, Pete Carmichael. “This unique, high-adrenaline attraction will amaze thrill-seekers of all ages and is the perfect addition to our new Gotham City section.”

HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity is an extreme pendulum ride that swings guests back and forth, higher and higher, at up to 70 miles per hour on a dizzying journey that will leave riders feeling as wild and out of control as Harley Quinn herself.

HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity highlights include:

Traveling at speeds of nearly 70 miles per hour, it ranks as one of the fastest attractions at the Thrill Capital of New England; The ride swings back and forth while rotating counterclockwise; and As guests swing higher and higher, they experience a feeling of weightlessness at 147 feet in the air before plunging down from 15 stories.

HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity is appropriately located next to THE JOKER 4D Free Fly Coaster, which opened last spring. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com/newengland.

Six Flags New England 2018 Season Passes and Memberships are currently on sale. Members can now enjoy priority park entry and tremendous discounts of up to 50% on nearly all food and merchandise purchases all season long. Members also receive skip-the-line passes, sneak previews, and extended ride times on some of their favorite rides and attractions.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.4 billion in revenue and 20 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/sf_newengland

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sixflagsne

Follow us on Instagram at instagram.com/SFNewEngland

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi (opening 2018). With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC Entertainment

DC Entertainment, home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, The Flash, etc.), Vertigo (Sandman, Fables, etc.) and MAD, is the creative division charged with strategically integrating across Warner Bros. and Time Warner. DC Entertainment works in concert with many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all media, including but not limited to film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC Entertainment is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics in the world.

HARLEY QUINN, THE JOKER and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s18)

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005227/en/

CONTACT: Six Flags New England

Jennifer McGrath, 413-478-6334

jmcgrath@sftp.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TRAVEL DESTINATIONS THEME PARKS

SOURCE: Six Flags New England

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/31/2018 05:05 AM/DISC: 05/31/2018 05:05 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180531005227/en