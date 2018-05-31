Taiwan Tourist Shuttle launches Zhuangwei Sand-Dune Line June 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration will launch the new Zhuangwei Sand-Dune Taiwan Tourist Shuttle line on June 1, with stops including the newly inaugurated Zhuangwei Sand-Dune Visitor Service Park and many other attractions along the Yilan coastline.

The scenic area administration said on Thursday that the design of the Zhuangwei Sand-Dune Visitor Service Park is inspired by the area’s natural sand-dune landscape and is equipped with a visitor center, an exhibition center, and a “Forest of Tomorrow” shop.

The service park, located by 149.3K, Provincial Highway 2, provides visitors with high-quality facilities and services, the scenic area administration said.

In order for visitors to be able to visit the new visitor service park and other attraction along the Yilan coastline, the scenic area administration said it will launch the new Zhuangwei Sand-Dune Taiwan Tourist Shuttle line that connects Yilan Transfer Station with Toucheng Railway Station (Green 18) on June 1.

Along the line, there are stops at many popular places and hot Facebook check-in spots, including Yilan Railway Station (Jimmy Square), Zhuangwei Sand-Dune Visitor Service Park, Yongzhen Seaside Park, the Dafu coastal recreation area, Toucheng Forest Park (the octagonal observation tower), Seaview Coffee, and Wushi Harbor, the agency said.

Bus service operation hours are 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and the service frequency is a bus every 60 minutes on weekdays, and 30 minutes between buses on weekends and holidays, the scenic area administration said, adding that the bus fare is calculated on the basis of sections. The fare is divided into two sections, with the Zhuangwei Sand-Dune Visitor Service Park being the dividing point, and the fare for each section is NT$20, the agency said.

In addition, five specially priced Zhuangwei Sand-Dune Line ticket packages, including the package for biking along the Yilan Coastal Bikeway, will be on sale, beginning June 7.

For tourists who would like to visit the Yilan Coastal Bikeway, the launch of the Zhuangwei Sand-Dun Line is really great news.

For more information, visit the Taiwan Tourist Shuttle official website.

Jimmy Square by JerryLai0208

​

The Zhuangwei Sand-Dune Visitor Service Park (Photo by the Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration)

​