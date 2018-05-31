Taiwan's Tommy Chen battles blisters to take lead in Bhutan  ultramarathon 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese ultramarathon runner Tommy Chen (陳彥博) won Stage 4 of six in the ultramarathon "Bhutan The Last Secret 200km 2018," but in the process he had to battle though horrific blisters on his heels, which have become excruciatingly painful.

At 7:27 p.m. last night (May 30) a post appeared on Chen's Facebook page announcing that Chen had taken first place in Stage 4 with a time of 4:31:18, while in second place was Guillaume Degoulet of France at 4:49:39 and third place was taken Alan Zaugy, also of France, at 4:57:41.

At the beginning of Stage 4, Chen said that he was already feeling the affects of the altitude and was fatigue, but in order to ensure a high ranking, he felt compelled to catch up with the main group. When he reached the second checkpoint, Chen began to feel heels of his feet stinging with "every step feeling like stepping on needles."

Fearing that if he stopped, the gap between him and lead pack would widen, he pressed on. Despite feeling such intense pain that he "wanted to scream out loud," he kept running at a full sprint.

Finally, when he finished the stage, he found that he had actually taken a 28-minute lead over his closest competitor. When he finally took his socks off, he found that the skin had worn completely off his heels, making even ordinary walking difficult.

Chen said, "When saw my socks, they were covered in blood, many staff and doctors were all shocked." After being disinfected and treated by a doctor, Chen said his feet are still in pain, so he can only hope now that the wound does not become infected and his injury worsen.